Cricket-New Zealand v India test series

Feb 19 – Factbox on the test series between New Zealand and India, which begins in Wellington on Friday (times GMT):

FIXTURES

First test: Feb. 21-25 (2230)

Second test: Feb. 29-March 4 (2230)

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 4

Captain: Kane Williamson

Coach: Gary Stead

Top ranked batsman: Williamson (4)

Top ranked bowler: Neil Wagner (2)

Squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry*.

* indicates standby player

INDIA

World ranking: 1

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked batsman: Kohli (1)

Top ranked bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (6)

Squad: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

TEST HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 57

New Zealand wins: 10

India wins: 21

Draws: 26

LAST THREE SERIES:

2016 India beat New Zealand 3-0 in India

2014 New Zealand beat India 1-0 in New Zealand

2012 India beat New Zealand 2-0 in India

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)