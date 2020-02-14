Cricket star Usman Khawaja announces his wife is pregnant with adorable ultra-sound Instagram post 

Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja and his wife Rachel are expecting their first child.

The Sydney Thunder batsman made the announcement with an adorable ultra-sound shot shared to Instagram on Friday afternoon.

‘Alhamdulillah. Lil Khawajy in the making Insha’Allah. Very excited,’ he wrote followed by hashtags ‘white chocolate’ and ‘chocolate thunder’.

His 24-year-old wife also shared the exciting news on her own Instagram page.

‘Uzzy and I are so excited to share the news that we are Inshallah expecting baby Khawajy in July 2020,’ she said.

‘Feeling so very blessed at the moment and can’t wait for this next chapter in our lives.’

The 33-year-old Pakistani-born cricketer married the Brisbane-based beauty in April 2018.

Ms Khawaja, who studied marketing and event management, converted to Islam before their luxurious ceremony in Maleny on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Khawaja, formally from western Sydney, moved to Queensland where he captains the state team – and where he met his young wife.

The pair live together in Brisbane and often take to Instagram to boast about their love for their dog Le Bron.

The family made headlines in December 2018 when Khawaja’s elder brother, Arsalan Tariq Khawaja, was arrested in connection to a ‘fake terrorist hit list’.

On Thursday, Ms Khawaja supported the batsman as he represented Sydney Thunder in their preliminary-final clash with the Melbourne Stars.

‘Not the result we wanted tonight but well done to all of the Sydney Thunder boys for their efforts this season!’ she wrote alongside a selfie with her husband.

‘Amazing to make it this far.’