Cricket-Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE, March 6 – Factbox on the seventh Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final: WHAT? Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and India. For a match preview, click on WHEN? March 8 starting from 6 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) WHERE? Melbourne Cricket Ground (capacity: 100,024) AUSTRALIA T20 World Ranking: 1 Captain: Meg Lanning Coach: Matthew Mott Squad: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham. Best previous World Cup performance: Winners (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018) Road to the final: Group A Lost to India by 17 runs, Sydney Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets, Perth Beat Bangladesh by 86 runs, Canberra Beat New Zealand by four runs, Melbourne Semi-final: Beat South Africa by five runs (D-L), Sydney INDIA T20 World Ranking: 4 Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur Coach: W.V. Raman Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav. Best previous World Cup performance: Semi-finals (2009, 2010, 2018) Road to the final: Group A Beat Australia by 17 runs, Sydney Beat Bangladesh by 18 runs, Perth Beat New Zealand by three runs, Melbourne Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Melbourne Semi-final: v England, match abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain (India advanced as they topped Group A while England were second in Group B) OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD Matches: 19 Australia wins: 13 India wins: 6 (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)