Cricketer Nathan Lyon and girlfriend Emma McCarthyat premiere of The Test

Nathan Lyon and girlfriend Emma McCarthy turned heads a they arrived at the Amazon Original premiere of The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team in Sydney on Tuesday.

Emma looked glamourous in a chic, sleeveless black bustier worn with a pair of wide-legged black pants.

The blonde beauty added a pair of black heels with a large, metallic buckle and carried a small black handbag with a silver chain strap.

For makeup, she opted for a soft pink blush and matching lipstick with a warm eye-shadow, her blonde hair down around her shoulders.

Nathan meanwhile opted for a grey jacket worn with a white button-up shirt, black pants and a pair of black dress shoes.

Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis also made a fine pair, with Dani choosing a bright red outfit.

The blonde looked chic in crimson pants and a matching jacket with without a blouse underneath.

She paired the power suit with a pair of white, angular shoes, and opted for a warm pink makeup palette while wearing her hair down in soft waves.

Steve looked casual in a white shirt with a dark blue jacket worn with grey slim-fit pants and white sneakers.

Pat Cummins and his Becky Boston fiancée posed closely together, with Pat opting for a pair of white pants, a beige shirt and matching suede shoes.

Becky wore a loose white shirt with a matching skirt and continued the all-white look with a a jacket tied around her waist.

She wore her hair up in a loose up-do, chose a pink makeup palette and chose a pair of pointed maroon boots, as well as carrying a round, black purse.

Tim Paine and wife Bonnie Paine were also at the event, with Tim dressed in a dark jacket, white shirt, beige pants and brown dress shoes.

Bonnie meanwhile looked on trend in an asymmetrical crop top, black pants and strappy heels, while opting for nude makeup and wearing her hair of her face.

Usman Khawaja and his wife Rachel McLellan were all smiles while they posed at the media wall.

Rachel, who is pregnant, held onto her belly, and opted for a flirty animal print frock along with heels with clear panels, while opting for a rosy makeup palette.

Usman looked dapper in a grey suit wore with brown dress shoes and a pale pink shirt underneath.

Steve Waugh also made an appearance, choosing a classic, crisp black suit worn with a pale shirt and black leather shoes.