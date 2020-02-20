Criminal group selling fake dollars detained in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The security service of Kyrgyzstan said on Tuesday that it had detained three men while they were attempting to sell counterfeit U.S. dollars in the southern city of Jalal-Abad.

The counterfeit bills with a denomination of 100 dollars totaled 30,000 dollars, the press service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The counterfeit banknotes were purchased in a neighboring country and transported illegally across the border, the report added.

Currently, an investigation is being carried out to identify others involved in the production chain and sale of counterfeit banknotes.