Criminals continue to use coronavirus as a weapon against police

Criminals are continuing to use coronavirus as a weapon against police as they spit, cough or sneeze on officers during lockdown.

Four thugs have so far been jailed for separate assaults on police officers in Kent and Dorset.

It comes as the latest figures reported 38,168 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK with the death toll currently at 3,605.

Oliver Cook, 35, was caught on camera threatening officers with coronavirus in shocking body-cam footage.

Cook had been arrested outside a supermarket in Whitstable, Kent, after trying to steal meat.

Officers from Kent Police had been searching Cook when he spat at a police officer and attempted to struggle free.

He then laughed before declaring: ‘I have coronavirus.’

The footage shows how Cook then repeatedly continued with his phrase ‘I have corona, get away from me’ while being pinned to the pavement in full view of the public.

Still showing resistance, Cook was seen writhing around on the floor in an attempt to make the police officers’ jobs as difficult as possible, while a bystander – appearing to be a friend of Cook – pleaded with him: ‘Don’t spit, please don’t say that and don’t kick off.’

He was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, theft and criminal damage in the incident on Sunday evening.

Cook, of no fixed address, admitted the charges at Medway Magistrates’ Court in Chatham, Kent on Tuesday and was jailed for a total of 120 days.

Supermarket staff called police after Cook became abusive when challenged over shoplifting and damaging a shop display.

After spitting at one of the officers who searched him, Cook kicked another as he was put into a police van.

Kent Police District Commander for Canterbury and Dover, Chief Inspector Elena Hall, said: ‘All emergency services and our whole community, which includes our officers and staff, are working extremely hard in challenging circumstances.

‘We will not tolerate attacks of this kind. We will seek the prosecution of anyone who spits at or otherwise assaults any of our team, making sure the court know it is aggravated by any claims to have the coronavirus infection.

Martin Turner, 50, was one another who threatened police officers with the deadly pathogen after disregarding the two-metre social distancing measures while at a Boots store in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Police were called to the scene where they arrested Turner for being drunk and disorderly in public and failing to comply with directions under the coronavirus legislation.

But as he was being cautioned he coughed at officers and sneezed in their direction.

Turner was not a confirmed case of coronavirus nor was he displaying symptoms.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, breaching COVID-19 legislation and being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Poole Magistrates’ Court.

He has since been jailed for 24 weeks.

Two other yobs who spat at officers during the lockdown have also been jailed.

Scott Sanders, 36, was arrested over a disturbance at an address in Bournemouth before spitting at a custody sergeant when he was detained at a local police station.

Sanders, who was also in breach of a previous suspended prison sentence, admitted to assaulting an emergency worker and was jailed for six months.

Adam Power, 37, was arrested for stealing a bottle of wine from a Co-op store in Bournemouth.

He also attempted to spit at a police officer and kick them in the ankle while in a holding cell.

He admitted charges of assaulting an emergency worker, theft and criminal damage and was jailed for five months.

Dorset Chief Constable James Vaughan said: ‘Our officers and staff demonstrate their commitment, courage and dedication to serving our communities on a daily basis and this is particularly the case during the current situation we are facing.

‘They have signed up to protect and help the public, not to coming into work each day with the risk of being assaulted.

‘Spitting is always a despicable offence but it is particularly abhorrent during the public health emergency we are all facing.

‘We will not tolerate assaults on our officers or our emergency services colleagues.

‘Offenders will be dealt with robustly and these cases demonstrate that we will bring criminal proceedings against those responsible.’