Cringe Man Utd YouTube personality wants Burnley relegated after 2-0 win

Manchester United vlogger Mark Goldbridge left fans cringing after saying he “would love to see” Burnley get relegated just before they scored.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford last night.

Chris Wood scored the opener five minutes before half time and Jay Rodriguez scored a stunner for the second.

United fans flooded Twitter with their criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

But Goldbridge, whose YouTube channel The United Stand boasts 638,000 subscribers, was caught out in an awkward moment.

In the clip, the supporter is streaming a live commentary of the game.

As the 38th minutes ticks along, he says: “Burnley are a team I’d love to see get relegated.

“I’m sorry if there’s any Burnley fans – don’t worry, there’s not many.”

Just as Goldbridge has finished criticising the visitors, though, as Wood’s volley finds the back of the net.

And the supporter has a furious reaction.

“Oh s***,” he yells.

“They bloody scored!

“I can’t believe that, not when I’m saying that, not when I’m saying that.

“That better bloody be offside.

“How have I got caught saying that? Why was I saying that at that moment?

“Why was I bloody talking about Burnley, it’s always bloody Burnley!”

This footage has been viewed nearly 700,000 times since it was shared on Twitter during the game last night.

And viewers were left cringing at the vloggers’ rant.

“Comedy f***ing gold,” one said.

Another commented: “What a clown.”

While a third was left flummoxed.

“What the f*** have I just listened to,” they said.

And a fourth simply wrote: “Cringe.”

Other famous United supporter have called for Solskjaer’s sacking, including grime rap sensation Stormzy.

United’s defeat against Burnley at Old Trafford, their first in 58 years, puts Solskjaer’s side six points off a Champions League spot.