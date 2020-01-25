Cristiano Ronaldo becomes ‘Iron Man’ as robot model unveiled at festival

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest sporting figure to be redesigned as part of the festivities at the Viareggio Carnival in Tuscany, Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have been remodelled to resemble superhero Iron Man as a statue of the Portuguese superstar was unveiled in Italy.

The new robot-like figure has been paraded around the tiny Italian city Viareggio as part of an annual carnival which attracts more than 800,000 guests a year.

A renown celebration across Europe which parades floats and masks – caricatures of popular people including politicians and sports people are the usual flavour for the Viareggio Carnival.

Juventus forward Ronaldo is the latest figure to be sculpted for the festival in Tuscany, following in the footsteps of several other footballers.

And he could be forgiven for thinking he looks a little like Tony Stark’s alter-ego: Iron Man.

The statue of Ronaldo is made completely out of metal, from head to toe, and his face and eyes will move during the festivities next month.

The design depicts him to be in some kind of form of armour, helped no doubt by the shiny metal make-up of the figure.

The face and hair certainly look better than past attempts to capture the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

And ‘Ronny’ will certainly be pleased to see the sculpter hasn’t missed much of his muscular physique out.

The festival in Italy runs from February 1 through until February 25.

Viareggio Carnival first started in 1873 when a number of local citizens started a protest against the high taxes they were paying.

The area of Viareggio has become renown for it ever since, celebrating in the same style each year.