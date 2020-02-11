Cristiano Ronaldo nearing Serie A scoring record after goal for Juventus vs Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the 10th successive Serie A game for Juventus in the 2-1 loss at Verona on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo is just one game away from equaling the Serie A record for goals in consecutive games after another strike for Juventus.

The Portuguese, who also became the first Juve player to score in 10 successive league games, is now just one away from equaling Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagriella’s scoring streak of 11 consecutive.

But his 65th minute goal at Verona was ultimately in vain as his team ended up losing 2-1 after a late Giampaolo Pazzini penalty won it for the hosts.

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 35th birthday midweek, surpasses David Trezeguet’s goalscoring record of goals in nine consecutive matches for the Old Lady set in 2005.

And he can make Serie A history if he scores in Juventus’ next game at home to struggling Brescia.

The goal also marked Ronaldo’s 20th Serie A goal of the season in the same number of appearances.

It’s the former Manchester United and Real Madrid hitman’s 11th season in a row with at least 20 goals.

Ronaldo admitted this week that he had no idea he would still be excelling at the highest level at his age.

“At 35? I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira,” he told Canal 11.

“This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional footballer, but I didn’t think I was going to win everything I’ve won.

“To play at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again. We know it’s difficult, it depends on many factors, but it’s possible because we have a good team.

“We must take one step at a time going forward.”

The shock defeat to Verona is Juve’s second loss in three games and, and while they remain top of the table, Inter Milan can leapfrog them with three points in the Milan derby against AC on Sunday evening.

The Old Lady are looking for a ninth successive Serie A title this season but look like being pushed all the way by Antonio Conte’s men.