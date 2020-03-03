Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Inter Miami interest after David Beckham comments

Cristiano Ronaldo has shot down speculation he is considering moving to David Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS franchise

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is happy at Juventus after reports he was heading to America to team up with David Beckham at Inter Miami.

England legend ‘Becks’ this week suggested the Portuguese star or long-time rivalry Lionel Messi could move to the States for the new project.

Inter Miami are the new fixture in the MLS this season and have plenty of cash to splash.

“We’ve got great opportunities down in Miami,” Beckham explained.

“We’ve been contacted by a lot of different players with possibly coming to join the team.

“As any owner, you really want the best players.

“And if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano or Leo Messi, I’ve got such admiration for them as athletes.

“If we can bring those players in, then great.”

But Ronaldo has rubbished reports he is leaving Juventus.

“I’m happy,’ he told Sky Sports.

“I’m in the best club in Italy, I’m playing alongside the best players. I’m happy we won trophies last year – and this year I hope to win as well.

“As an individual I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy.”

Inter Miami take on LAFC this evening in their first MLS clash.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is in the Spanish capital watching Real Madrid vs Barcelona in a director box.