Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in Spain before he attends Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is set to attend El Clasico tonight with his former club coming up against Barcelona at the Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to the Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Real Madrid with the Portuguese ace reportedly being in the stands for El Clasico.

Ronaldo has already been spotted in the Spanish capital and was pictured signing a Real shirt ahead of Real’s clash with Barcelona .

The former Manchester United star left Madrid in 2018 as he made the switch to Juventus with Ronaldo shining in Serie A.

And reports in Spain suggest the 35-year-old will be in the stands for tonight’s clash.

It will be the first time Ronaldo has been back at the stadium since leaving 18 months ago.

He previously admitted he was sad to depart the Bernabeu after spending nine years with the club.

He said: “”I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more.

“The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear. They showed me that.

“The truth is that the president wanted me but, at the same time, he made it known to me that my departure would not constitute a problem.”

Reports also suggested that, in 2019, Ronaldo told former colleagues that he believes he would have added to his five Ballon d’Ors if he had stayed in Spain.

Ronaldo will be able to watch his Ballon d’Or rival Lionel Messi tonight with the Argentine starting for Barca.

Messi has six crowns to Ronaldo’s five and won the most recent edition of the award after another stunning season with the Catalan giants.

Messi recently admitted: “I wanted him to continue with Real Madrid. He gave a plus to the rivalry in the Clasico and La Liga.

“Real Madrid will continue to challenge because they have very good players, but I already said that the team was going to feel his loss for what he meant and that the squad would notice.

“But they have plenty of players to allow them to fight for every title and they have a lot of history.”