Cristiano Ronaldo to launch new £13m hotel on Madrid’s famous Gran Via

Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid in the summer of 2018 to seal a transfer to Juventus, but the Portuguese star is set to return and open his third hotel

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to launch his third hotel, situated on Madrid’s famous Gran Via.

The former Real Madrid superstar is opening another Pestana CR7 hotel to go with the other two he has already setup in Portuguese cities Madeira and Lisbon.

It is believed he is keen to eventually build more in Manchester, New York, Paris and Marrakech.

But Madrid, the Spanish city he left 18 months ago to seal a big-money move to Italian side Juventus, is the latest hotspot Ronaldo is building in his ever-growing chain of swanky hotels.

The 34-year-old has given fans a sneak peek of the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Gran Via hotel on his Instagram page, located in the famous Madrid which is sometimes referee to as the “Spanish Broadway”.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo has invested £13m in the hotel – which is little compared to the total investment of the entire CR7 Lifestyle project.

That project has planned a total investment of £211m to create 3,500 rooms that will be distributed in 10 different hotels across the globe.

And Ronaldo is expected to expand his chain even further by building a hotel in Seville next, according to reports in Spain.

The Juve forward posted two pictures of the Madrid hotel’s exterior and interior on Instagram.

“Getting closer and closer to opening our new hotel, the @pestanacr7 Gran Vía in Madrid!” he wrote.

“Stay tuned for more details. ¡Hasta pronto Madrid! #PestanaCR7 #PestanaCR7GranVia #CR7 #Madrid #GranVia #Spain”.

There is not loads to go by at this stage, with the picture of the room showing just the top of the bed along with a CR7 ball and picture signed by the man himself.

The Portugal captain’s hotel chain is simply another of his many business ventures, including underwear brands, fragrances and an aesthetic clinic.

Madrid residents will be delighted to see him stamp yet another mark on the city, nevertheless, given the iconic legacy he cemented in his time with Real.

Ronaldo scored an eye-watering 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos, winning two Spanish titles and four Champions Leagues.

He also picked up four Ballon d’Or awards during his nine-year stay at the Bernabeu.

The veteran is showing no signs of slowing deal at Juve, scoring 19 goals in 25 appearances under Maurizio Sarri in Turin this term.

After picking up the Italian title in his debut season at the club, Ronaldo looks set to retain it in the 2019/20 campaign with Juve currently four points clear at the top of Serie A.