Cristiano Ronaldo vows to play until 40 as Juventus star celebrates 35th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo may have turned 35 today, but he isn’t thinking about quitting the sport he loves

Cristiano Ronaldo recently addressed plans over his future having celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain has previously stated how he is feeling as fit as ever despite surpassing an age in which the majority of professional footballers have retired.

The Juventus striker is in red hot form as he looks to fire Maurizio Sarri’s side to another Serie A title, and he has now revealed his desire to play for at least another five years.

He told Spanish publication Marca: “Much will depend on what I feel, on my motivation, because physically it will never be a problem.

“I am treating myself well and I think I can play safely up to 40 years.

“The most important factor, honestly, will be more psychological, it will be the one that will make the difference.

“In any case everything has a beginning and an end, so I won’t last a lifetime, logically, but I still feel strong to continue winning important things.”

He later added: “I could end my career next year, but I could also play until I’m 40, 41.

“I don’t know, but what I always say is that you have to enjoy the moment. The present is excellent and I must enjoy it.”

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has scored 623 goals across 833 club outings, with 50 of those coming in 70 appearances for Juventus.

Ronaldo netted 28 times in all competitions during his debut season to fire his side to the Serie A title, and has gone on to score 22 goals in 27 games this time around.

When asked how he settled in in Italy, he added: “The first thing I do [when I get to a new club]is be myself and nothing more.

“My work ethic is always the same. If a business owner arrives and starts to crack down on everyone, people will not see him as a leader.”

He continued: “It’s true that I felt pressure from a very young age.

“When I came to Madrid I was the most expensive player in history.

“At Manchester, after winning my first Ballon d’Or at age 23, people were already thinking: ‘Look, this one has to be on top.’

“In the last ten, 12 years, I’ve always had that extra pressure.”