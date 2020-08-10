Cristiano Ronaldo’s Agent To Meet With PSG To Discuss Possible Transfer, Report Says

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, may meet with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. reps in Lisbon to discuss how a possible transfer could happen, a report said.

Juve’s early elimination in the Champions League seems to be causing a series of changes for the Old Lady. The Serie A champions immediately replaced club manager Maurizio Sarri with Andrea Pirlo after being thumped by Lyon. And now, Juve could also lose its talisman, Ronaldo, as recent reports said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may leave for PSG.

Ronaldo’s agent, who is known for closing massive deals across Europe’s top five leagues, is said to be flying to Lisbon for the Champions League “final eight” tournament, Foot Mercato reported. PSG sporting director Leonardo Araújo, whom the French sports outlet noted has a “good relationship” with Mendes, will also be at Portugal’s capital for the matches.

Mendes could begin negotiations for a possible transfer for Ronaldo with the sporting director at Lisbon. But given the status of the player involved, Foot Mercato noted that discussions could go on for a long time.

This is not the first time Ronaldo has been linked to a move to PSG. On Aug. 3, France Football reported that “CR7” has considered leaving Italy for Paris. The Portuguese’s good relationship with PSG star Neymar could have been one of the key factors pushing him to join the Parisian club in time for next season, the report noted.

Ronaldo was said to have already been preparing for a move to PSG, but the coronavirus pandemic ruined it.

Despite the seemingly progressing talks of a move to Paris, sources told ESPN that PSG would prefer to extend Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’s contracts rather than sign Ronaldo.

Mbappe’s and Neymar’s contracts with PSG put them at two more years with the club. But Paris is said to be prioritizing signing longer deals with both players before considering incoming transfers.

Prior to PSG, Ronaldo was also linked to Chelsea in what could become an epic Premier League return. With a €120 million ($136 million) offer, the Blues were rumored to be hoping to land the legendary striker. While the possible transfer is expected to be complicated, the key to its completion was also Mendes, who was apparently heavily in favor of the deal.