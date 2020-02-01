Cristiano Ronaldo’s verdict on Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd examined

Bruno Fernandes has finally completed his long-awaited transfer to Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed Manchester United’s ‘fantastic’ signing of Bruno Fernandes after a deal for the Portugal international was finalised.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon and will pay an initial £46m for the midfielder, which could eventually rise to £67.6m.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further 12 months.

It was feared the deal would not end up happening after negotiations stalled with both clubs not way part on Fernandes’ valuation.

But both parties finally came to an agreement and the hope will be for the new signing to help transform United’s fortunes.

In 83 Primeira Liga games for Sporting, Fernandes scored 39 goals and assisted another 28, while he scored 63 goals in 134 games overall.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand says he is exciting with the purchase and says he has also received rave reviews from some of his former teammates at Old Trafford.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of his team-mates at international level, and club level,” Ferdinand said on his ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’ YouTube channel.

“Nani, my old team-mate, says he’s a fantastic player, says he’s perfect – perfect – for England. He’s got all the tools, all the right attributes.

“Cristiano [Ronaldo] said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him, he can manipulate the ball, take the ball, [he’s] confident.

“So this is the type of things you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player so fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful, I’m confident this guy will go out there and do the job.”

Fernandes could go straight into United’s side for the home game with Wolves on Saturday but will likely appear from the bench if he does not start.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled massively for creativity this season and have been without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in recent weeks.

And the team are just outside the Champions League places with just 14 games of the Premier League season remaining.

Fernandes said of his arrival at Old Trafford: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible. I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”