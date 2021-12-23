Cristina Bayardelle, Madison Cawthorn’s wife, is who she is.

Cristina Bayardelle is the wife of Madison Cawthorn.

MADISON Cawthorn is a rising Republican star who won the 11th Congressional District in North Carolina in the 2020 election.

He was the youngest Republican ever elected to the House of Representatives.

Cristina Bayardelle, Cawthron’s wife, is a Florida-based American fitness model, athlete, fitness instructor, personal trainer, and entrepreneur.

She is primarily employed by the CrossFit fitness organization.

Cristina has participated in six CrossFit competitions in the last five years, the most recent being in 2020.

Madison revealed on Instagram that she is studying to be an anesthesiologist.

Cawthorn revealed his engagement to Bayardelle in a December 2019 Instagram post.

“Man, that diamond looks like it was made just for her.”

Cawthorn wrote on Instagram, “So joy-filled and in love.”

Cawthorn announced on April 4 that he and Cristina had married.

“My life changed on April 3rd, 2014,” he wrote on Twitter.

“A car accident rendered me disabled and dashed my hopes for the future.”

“My life changed again on April 3rd, 2021.

The greatest honor, privilege, and adventure of my life has been marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn,” he concluded.

After less than eight months of marriage, Cawthron and Cristina announced their divorce on Wednesday.

The reason for their split, according to the rising Republican, is “irreconcilable differences.”

“Our lives changed overnight” when he was elected to Congress in 2020, he said.

That transition has been both hectic and challenging; it isn’t the pace or lifestyle we had anticipated.”

“We committed from the beginning to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and to seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a life transition,” he said.

“We realized together that we couldn’t achieve balance and that we had irreconcilable differences.”

