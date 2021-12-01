Cristina Cuomo is the name of Chris Cuomo’s wife.

Cristina Cuomo is Chris Cuomo’s wife.

CRISTINA Cuomo, 51, is a mother of three, a wellness devotee, and the founder of the Purist, a Hamptons wellness publication.

On November 24, 2001, the native of Southhampton, Long Island, married Chris Cuomo.

She went on to Cornell University, a private university in Ithaca, New York, to further her education.

“Education, the environment, technology, and community service are all important,” Cristina wrote in ThePuristOnline’s About Us section. “But when I had three children, quality of life and health opened my heart to the world many parents live in: the world of wellness.”

“The Purist is a place where you can learn how to refine and define the life you want.”

Strength, equilibrium, peace of mind, a lot of laughter, and a lot of love can all be found here.”

Bella, 17, Mario Cuomo, 14, and Carolina Regina, 11, are Chris and Cristina’s three children.

Bella, her oldest daughter, peacefully protested gun violence at a national school walkout in 2018.

Mario is a karate black belt, and Carolina is a gymnast.

Cristina discussed the values she hopes to instill in her children with Mama andamp; Tata bloggers in August 2017.

“As a mother, every day is a learning experience, and there are no tools that can prepare us for every situation,” she explained.

“However, in terms of their well-being, I would like to instill in them a strong sense of kindness, confidence, and self-love.”

“Those are the tools we need to navigate the world, as well as the tools we need to love others and our environment properly.”

Chris revealed earlier this year that his wife had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Christina revealed her diagnosis on Instagram the next day, writing: “You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only option.”

“It was Covid-19 who got me.

My first symptom was a sinus infection.”

Cristina finds being separated from her children frustrating because Chris is still in isolation, despite the fact that he is feeling better and no longer has a fever, she said.

“Bella, Mario, and Carolina have all grown up in the blink of an eye,” she continued.

“Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up to clean, do laundry, cook for her siblings, set up Google Classroom for them, and care for her mother and father.

“Her assistant, Mario.”

I owe them a great debt of gratitude.

I can’t wait to encircle them once more.”

Cristina explained that she is fighting the virus with a naturopathic approach.

Chris has recovered from COVID-19 infection, which he contracted on March 31.

He’s using a unique Chinese herb, as well as some…

