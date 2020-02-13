Infosurhoy

Critically endangered birds spotted in south China

0
By on News

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Twenty-eight spoon-billed sandpipers, known officially as Eurynorhynchus pygmeus, a critically endangered bird species, had been spotted and in south China’s Guangdong Province, local authorities said Monday.

These small waders were discovered on the coastal mudflat of Zhanjiang City during a global survey carried out between Jan. 17-19 on the winter activities of spoon-billed sandpipers and black-faced spoonbills, according to an announcement made by the provincial department of forestry.

The survey recorded a total of 48 spoon-billed sandpipers in China. The species was classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply