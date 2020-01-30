Critically endangered black rhino born in UK

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A critically endangered eastern black rhino calf has been born in Wales, Britain for the first time, local media reported.

Eastern black rhinos are classed as critically endangered due to poaching and loss of habitat. It is estimated that less than 650 remain in the wild, with around 87 in zoos across Europe.

The healthy male calf was born at Folly Farm zoo in Pembrokeshire in the early morning of Jan. 16 following a 15-month-long pregnancy. Within a few hours, he was standing up to follow mother Dakima around their enclosure.

“This is the most important baby ever to be born at Folly Farm and it is such a monumental event for all the staff here,” said Tim Morphew, curator of Folly Farm.

The calf, who is thought to weigh between 30 and 45kg, will be closely monitored by keepers alongside his mother over the coming weeks.

Dakima, six, arrived at Folly Farm in May 2017 as part of a breeding programme and was paired with Nkosi, nine. She is believed to have conceived in October 2018.