Critically endangered wild Chinese pangolins spotted

Infrared cameras have captured footage of wild Chinese pangolins in a nature reserve in the Xianju National Park in east China’s Zhejiang province.

The spotted pangolins indicated the existence of several small breeding populations of the species in the wild in Zhejiang, according to Zhu Hanbo, deputy director of the national park’s management committee.

The mammal species was classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List in 2014.

Located in the Xianju National Park, the nature reserve covers an area of 3,000 hectares. The park started to carry out biodiversity conservation and studies together with universities and scientific research institutions in March 2014.

Elliot’s pheasants, silver pheasants, black muntjacs, Naemorhedus gorals and other wild species under first- and second-class state-level protection have also been found in the park over the years, Zhu said.