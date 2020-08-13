Critically ill patients of COVID-19 on the rise in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Critical COVID-19 cases in Nepal are rising rapidly as the pandemic spread among the elderly and people with existing health conditions, Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population said.

According to the ministry, the number of people held at intensive care units (ICUs) and those who were on ventilators reached 96 on Thursday, a sharp rise from just 22 on July 29.

As a result, the number of deaths is also rising rapidly in the Himalayan country. Nepal’s health ministry said on Thursday total death toll in Nepal reached 95 with four more deaths in the last 24 hours.

“The main reason behind surging critical COVID-19 cases is that more older people and the people with existing health conditions are being infected with coronavirus,” Dr. Hemanta Chandra Ojha, chief of Zoonotic and other Communicable Disease Control Section at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the Health Ministry told Xinhua on Tuesday.

According to him, in the past, most of the patients were young Nepali migrant workers who came back from abroad.

Meanwhile, increased movement of people without restriction after the end of the nearly four-month long lockdown on July 22 resulted in increased infections at the community level.

Nepali officials and doctors said that due to the increasing critical cases, they are facing shortage of ICU beds at designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients particularly in the capital Kathmandu.

Dr. Santa Kumar Das, coordinator of a COVID-19 management committee at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, told Xinhua early this week that all the ICU beds at the hospital were occupied by an increasing number of the critically ill patients.

According to the health ministry, the country currently has 942 ICU beds and 496 ventilators for the COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Nepali health ministry confirmed 525 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the total cases to 24,957. Enditem