Critics say the best films that can be streamed on Netflix

# 100. Everything is good (2018)

# 99. The Endless (2017)

# 98. The Force (2017)

# 97.Knock down the house (2019)

# 96 trophy (2017)

# 95.Good time (2017)

# 92. I lost my body (2019) (tie)

# 92.Incredibles 2 (2018) (tie)

# 92.Boy and the World (2013) (tie)

# 91.Unrest (2017)

# 90.Menashe (2017)

# 89.Shadow (2018)

# 87.Locke (2013) (tie)

# 87. The Edge of Democracy (2019) (tie)

# 85.Blue Valentine's Day (2010) (tie)

# 85.Starred Up (2013) (tie)

# 84.Elena (2014)

# 82. The worst thing that could ever happen (2016) (tie)

# 82.Silver Linings Playbook (2012) (tie)

# 81.Dallas buyers club (2013)

# 80.Neruda (2016)

79. A Serious Man (2009)

78.The Spectacular Now (2013)

75. The Lobster (2015) (tie)

75.Steve Jobs (2015) (tie)

75.Mountain (2017) (tie)

73. The end of the tour (2015) (tie)

73. The Squid and the Whale (2005) (tie)

72. Frances Ha (2012)

# 71.Don't think twice (2016)

69 The Witch (2015) (tie)

69. We the animals (2018) (tie)

# 66.Roll Red Roll (2018) (tie)

Cutie and the Boxer (2013) (tie)

# 66.Privacy (2018) (tie)

# 63.Corpse Bride (2005) (tie)

# 63.Women of the 20th century (2016) (tie)

63.Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber on Fleet Street (2007) (tie)

# 61. De Palma (2015) (tie)

# 61.20 feet from Stardom (2013) (tie)

# 60 Hugo (2011)

59. A ghost story (2017)

# 58. Unter dem Schatten (2016)

# 57. Snowpiercer (2013)

# 56. Mystic River (2003)

# 55. Sling Blade (1996)

# 52. Blade Runner (1982) (Krawatte)

#52. Lagaan: Es war einmal in Indien (2001) (Unentschieden)

#52. The Square (2013) (tie)

#51. 13th (2016)

#50. Atlantics (2019)

#49. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

#48. April and the Extraordinary World (2015)

#47. Mudbound (2017)

#46. God's Own Country (2017)

#45. Amy (2015)

#44. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

#43. The Pianist (2002)

#42. Strong Island (2017)

#41. Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

#39. Krisha (2015) (tie)

#39. The Master (2012) (tie)

#37. My Happy Family (2017) (tie)

#37. American Factory (2019) (tie)

#36. The Son (2002)

#35. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019)

#34. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020)

#33. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

#31. Room (2015) (tie)

#31. Chasing Coral (2017) (tie)

#30. The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (2019)

#29. Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan (2016)

#28. The Wicker Man (1973)

#27. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

#26. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

#25. The Death of Stalin (2017)

#22. Democrats (2014) (tie)

#22. Shirkers (2018) (tie)

#22. Tootsie (1982) (tie)

#21. Aquarius (2016)

#19. Y Tu Mamá También (2001) (tie)

#19. Hell or High Water (2016) (tie)

#18. Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

#17. The King's Speech (2010)

#16. Howards End (1992)

#15. Raging Bull (1980)

#14. The Crying Game (1992)

#13. I Called Him Morgan (2016)

#12. Burning (2018)

#11. Her (2013)

#10. The Florida Project (2017)

#9. Marriage Story (2019)

#8. There Will Be Blood (2007)

#7. The Irishman (2019)

#6. Taxi Driver (1976)

# 5. The Social Network (2010)

# 4. Roma (2018)

# 3. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

# 2. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

# 1. Moonlight (2016)

