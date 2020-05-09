 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Critics say the best films that can be streamed on Netflix

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

Streaming services have now taken over the film market, while cinemas across the country and beyond have been closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Not only independent and local theaters, the country’s three largest theater chains have all closed their shops, and most of the planned summer releases will continue to be postponed as the industry’s uncertain future looms.

Some distributors now allow brand new releases like “Emma”, “The Invisible Man” or “Onward” to be streamed on certain platforms – but for a whopping $ 20. While not everyone has the resources to do this kind of lavish home cinema experience, regular streaming services like Netflix still offer exceptional pre-existing options on their huge platforms.

Not only is Netflix a source of bingable television, it also has a backlog of hundreds of hidden gems, underrated indies, and acclaimed classics with genres like horror, science fiction, comedy, drama, biography, action adventure, and everything in between. Although her library is unfortunately a little sparser than other 20th century films, her catalog of modern options easily makes up for it. The selection ranges from Scorsese from the 70s to more than half of Noah Baumbach’s filmography to Bong Joon-ho, Ridley Scott and other popular titles by equally masterful directors.

So, if you’re not sure where to find your next movie night choice (and possibly the next few movie nights), Netflix may be just the thing for you. Stacker has compiled meta-critical data for all films streamed on Netflix since April 28, 2020 and rated them according to their metascores, with initial ties broken by IMDb user values. From # 100, critics say that here are the best films you can currently watch on Netflix.

# 100. Everything is good (2018)

– Directed by Eva Trobisch
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 6.4
– Running time: 90 min

In this German drama film, you can see a woman coping with sexual assaults by her boss’s new brother-in-law, trying to remain ambivalent about the situation in order to continue. Unfortunately, avoiding the problem has its own consequences, and the film draws an interesting perspective of some kind of coping mechanism. At the Stockholm Film Festival 2018, it was awarded the prize for best director.

# 99. The Endless (2017)

– Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 6.5
– Running time: 111 min

Since escaping a cult many years ago, two brothers have returned after receiving a mailed videotape from one of the current members. They can’t agree on their version of the events when they belonged and agree to visit for just a day, but they can find out exactly what the cult has been hiding all the time. Even though the budget is low, the film is a fascinating cosmic horror and was considered a “true horror masterpiece” by horror novelist Brian Keene.

# 98. The Force (2017)

– Directed by Peter Nicks
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 6.7
– Running time: 92 min

Turning to the Oakland Police Department, this documentary shows two years of trying to implement reforms after Ferguson, with increasing accountability requirements for the police. The film, which highlights the different, contradicting voices at the heart of the law enforcement setback, was awarded the Documentary Directing Award at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

# 97.Knock down the house (2019)

– Directed by Rachel Lears
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 6.9
– Running time: 87 min

This documentary surrounds four progressive female political figures and their main elections during the 2018 U.S. election and examines their radical new voices, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The film offers a hopeful and inspiring look at those who want to challenge the existing powers.

# 96 trophy (2017)

– Directors: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Running time: 108 min

The nature documentary nominated by Emmy offers an often harrowing insight into the complicated big game hunting and conservation industry in the United States and Africa. It shows not only the act of big game hunting by an active, lifelong participant, but also the little-known way in which it flows into animal welfare.

# 95.Good time (2017)

– Directed by Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Running time: 102 min

The fearful roller coaster of the Safdie brothers takes up the concept of a long night and injects 50 shots of adrenaline. Following the brothers Connie and Nick, who are separated after a bank robbery, Connie will shrink from nothing to get his brother out of prison and descend into an endless labyrinth of bad decisions that spans one night. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter, an impressive feat for Robert Pattinson, compared him to Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon.

# 92. I lost my body (2019) (tie)

– Directed by Jérémy Clapin
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Running time: 81 min

This French-animated fantasy drama is about a boy who is in love with a girl – and also about a severed hand that escapes from a laboratory and searches for his lost body. The film is a unique portrait of the loss. It is touching, if not macabre, and was nominated for the best animated feature at the 92nd Academy Awards.

# 92.Incredibles 2 (2018) (tie)

– Directed by Brad Bird
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Running time: 118 min

The sequel to the popular Disney Pixar film follows Mr. Incredible, who has difficulty adapting to full-time fatherhood, while Elastigirl becomes the positive face of the resurrected superhero image. As energetic, dynamic and funny as the first film (and with all the original voices), it became the 18th film with the highest income ever.

# 92.Boy and the World (2013) (tie)

– Directed by Alê Abreu
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Running time: 80 min

After his father left for the big city, a boy left his village and discovered a bizarre world in this Brazilian animated film with various animation styles that was inhabited by strange creatures and machines. The film is a resonant view of the world through the eyes of a child. He has very little dialogue and when he appears Portuguese is actually spoken backwards.

# 91.Unrest (2017)

– Directed by Jennifer Brea
– Metascore: 80
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Running time: 98 min

This documentary surrounds the director’s life and examines Jennifer Brea’s mysterious illness that strikes her shortly before her wedding. The film draws attention to a predominantly unknown illness and is a touching exploration of life when the known one changes forever. It premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and won the Special Documentary Jury Prize for Editing.

# 90.Menashe (2017)

– Directed by Joshua Z Weinstein
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 6.5
– Running time: 82 min

From a perspective within the ultra-secret Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn, a new widower is struggling against his own traditions to fight custody of his son. The film is spoken almost exclusively in Yiddish and offers an insight into a culture that remains largely unknown to the general population. It is based on the own life of the leading actor Menashe Lustig.

# 89.Shadow (2018)

– Directed by Zhang Yimou
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7
– Running time: 116 min

This Chinese-era film tells the story of a brilliant general with a similar appearance that he must use to take over a rival kingdom – a battle that his young, unruly king doesn’t want. The film was shown at the Venice International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. His visual style was inspired by traditional ink brush paintings and the yin-yang symbol.

# 87.Locke (2013) (tie)

– Directed by Steven Knight
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.1
– Running time: 85 min

The film with Tom Hardy as the title Ivan Locke follows a man who leaves his construction site on the eve of an important job to be present at the birth of his child – conceived during a one-night stand – and he sees his closely wounded life start to unravel. Hardy plays the only role seen on the screen, while a host of other actors like Olivia Colman and Tom Holland play speaking roles. Hardy’s appearance was honored with the Best Actor Award by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

# 87. The Edge of Democracy (2019) (tie)

– Directed by Petra Costa
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.1
– Running time: 121 min

After the socio-political crisis in Brazil in 2014, the Brazilian documentary analyzes the political past of director Petra Costa in the context of the rise and fall of presidents Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. The film serves as a warning story about how a democratic crisis can fall into populism and was nominated for the best documentary at the Oscars.

# 85.Blue Valentine’s Day (2010) (tie)

– Directed by Derek Cianfrance
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Running time: 112 min

In this romantic drama film, Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams play as a couple in a turbulent relationship. The non-linear narrative alternates between her advertising and the eventual breakup of her marriage. The film is a portrait of love in all its raw, uncompromising beauty. Both actors received nominations for best actor at the Golden Globes, and Williams received a nomination for best actress at the Academy Awards.

# 85.Starred Up (2013) (tie)

– Directed by David Mackenzie
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Running time: 106 min

A violent juvenile juvenile is prematurely transferred to the same prison as his equally destructive, alienated father and has to survive in prison because his behavior makes enemies of both the other inmates and his father. The film was written by Jonathan Asser and is based on his real-life experience as a volunteer therapist in a prison with some of the UK’s most violent criminals.

# 84.Elena (2014)

– Directed by Petra Costa
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Running time: 80 min

A young Brazilian leaves her life behind under the thumb of the military dictatorship and moves to New York to become an actress. She also leaves behind a little sister who looks for her older sibling two decades later. The film is a story of love and loss and is based on the real experiences of the director with her older sister.

# 82. The worst thing that could ever happen (2016) (tie)

– Directed by Lonny Price
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Running time: 95 min

The film is a documentary about the production of the Broadway show “Merrily We Roll Along”. It shows interviews with the original cast and the makers and shows recordings behind the scenes of the now popular classic show. It’s a bittersweet homage to the once slandered musical and the transformation that the actors went through by enduring their initial setback.

# 82.Silver Linings Playbook (2012) (tie)

– Directed by David O. Russell
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Running time: 122 min

Director David O. Russell followed this idiosyncratic drama in 2010 with “The Fighter”. When a worried man (Bradley Cooper) moves back in with his parents, he tries to put the parts of his life back together. Co-star Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar for the role of Tiffany, an outspoken woman with her own problems.

# 81.Dallas buyers club (2013)

– Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée
– Metascore: 81
– IMDb user rating: 8
– Running time: 117 min

In the mid-1980s, Matthew McConaughey played a promiscuous, biased man diagnosed with AIDS who began smuggling unauthorized drugs to other patients to treat their symptoms. McConaughey and co-star Jared Leto, loosely based on the real story of Ron Woodroof, both won the Oscar for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

# 80.Neruda (2016)

– Directed by Pablo Larraín
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 6.9
– Running time: 107 min

This biographical drama film shows the oppression of Communists in Chile in 1948 and follows a police inspector in search of the politician and poet Pablo Neruda after being forced to hide. The film successfully mixed facts and fictions and was nominated for the Golden Globe as the best foreign language film.

79. A Serious Man (2009)

– Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7
– Running time: 106 min

The existential comedy of the Coen brothers follows an awkward Jewish professor on the verge of office, whose personal and professional life is beginning to unravel in front of his son’s bar mitzvah and who is forcing him to question his faith. The film received an Oscar nomination for best picture and was included in the top 10 film lists by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review 2009.

78.The Spectacular Now (2013)

– Directed by James Ponsoldt
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.1
– Running time: 95 min

When a popular teenage party guy (Miles Teller) wakes up on the lawn of an introverted girl (Shailene Woodley) he doesn’t know, the two form an unlikely friendship that eventually leads to romance because the two have the complicated private life and that Balance out uncertain future after high school. Based on the novel of the same name from 2008, the film was one of the last by Roger Ebert, which he awarded four stars.

75. The Lobster (2015) (tie)

– Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Running time: 119 min

In this dystopian black comedy, individuals are sent to a hotel where they have 45 days to find a partner, or become an animal of their choice. The film plays Colin Farrell when he is sent to the hotel after his wife has left him for another man. He makes friends and tries to connect to a short-sighted woman like him. It has been nominated for a number of awards and received an Oscar nomination for the best original screenplay.

75.Steve Jobs (2015) (tie)

– Directed by Danny Boyle
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Running time: 122 min

Danny Boyle’s biographical drama, spanning 14 years of Steve Jobs’ life during three different product launches, shows the legendary tech mogul as the complicated, often unlikely, but extremely brilliant man he was. Although the film received mixed feedback regarding the accuracy of its real life representations, it was also praised for its unorthodox approach to adapting a true story.

75.Mountain (2017) (tie)

– Directed by Jennifer Peedom
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Running time: 74 min

The documentary, narrated by actor Willem Dafoe, focuses on human relationships with mountains and other natural wonders and examines our fascination with scaling and conquering heights. It offers a soundtrack collaboration with the Australian Family Orchestra and was premiered at the Sydney Opera House.

73. The end of the tour (2015) (tie)

– Directed by James Ponsoldt
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Running time: 106 min

In the first film by well-known author David Foster Wallace, the film features journalist David Lipsky, who interviews Wallace for five days, shortly after the publication of his novel “Infinite Jest” in 1996. The film is based on Lipsky’s bestselling memoir “Though you will of course become yourself ”and found a lot of recognition, whereby Peter Travers from Rolling Stone described it as“ extraordinary ”.

73. The Squid and the Whale (2005) (tie)

– Directed by Noah Baumbach
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Running time: 81 min

Noah Baumbach’s semi-autobiographical comedy drama tells the story of two boys who dealt with their parents’ divorce in Brooklyn in the mid-1980s. The screenplay was mainly shot on a super 16mm film using a handheld camera and was voted best of the year by New York film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the National Board of Review.

72. Frances Ha (2012)

– Directed by Noah Baumbach
– Metascore: 82
– IMDb user rating: 7.5
– Running time: 86 min

A 20-year-old dancer struggles through a difficult career, scaly friends and limited financial prospects in New York as she falls in love with the overwhelming city. Noah Baumbach’s film was shot in black and white with Star Greta Gerwig, and the style was compared to Woody Allen, Jim Jarmusch and François Truffaut.

# 71.Don’t think twice (2016)

– Directed by Mike Birbiglia
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 6.7
– Running time: 92 min

Directed by comedian Mike Birbiglia, this comedy drama follows an improvisation group that begins to unravel when only one of its members makes it big on a popular sketch show. The film is both funny and really moving and is Birbiglia’s second project in film directing after the well-received “Sleepwalk with Me” in 2012.

69 The Witch (2015) (tie)

– Directed by Robert Eggers
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 6.9
– Running time: 92 min

Director Robert Eggers’ debut tells the New England folk story of a young girl who was close to femininity in the 1630s and was accused by her family of being a witch after her little brother disappeared under her care. As a supernatural horror, the film was also the debut of lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who received great recognition for her performance.

69. We the animals (2018) (tie)

– Directed by Jeremiah Zagar
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 6.9
– Running time: 94 min

As a coming-of-age film based on the 2011 novel of the same name, the story follows a boy and his fleeting working class family in New York State as he faces his burgeoning homosexuality. The film was shot on a grainy 16mm format and was often shot from a child’s size to create a sense of intimacy with the main characters. The film also contains a series of animated sequences with colored pencil drawings.

# 66.Roll Red Roll (2018) (tie)

– Directed by Nancy Schwartzman
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Running time: 80 min

This documentary looks at the 2012 Steubenville High School’s notorious rape case and shows the case itself, the aftermath, and shows the crime investigator Alexandria Goddard’s investigation into the crime on her own blog. The film was described by Jeannette Catsoulis of the New York Times as “a hard but indispensable watch” as social media, university sports, machismo and denial flow into the case and rape culture as a whole.

Cutie and the Boxer (2013) (tie)

– Directed by Zachary Heinzerling
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Running time: 82 min

A documentary film about the turbulent 40-year marriage between two Japanese artists: the box painter Ushio Shinohara and his wife Noriko, who has been looking for her own husband’s assistant for years to find her own identity. Director Zachary Heinzerling won the Best Director Award at Sundance and the film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.

# 66.Privacy (2018) (tie)

– Directed by Tamara Jenkins
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Running time: 123 min

This intimate look at a middle-aged dysfunctional couple struggling to conceive a child in New York delves into the rarely dramatized world of assisted reproduction and home adoption. The film was Tamara Jenkin’s first feature film in nine years and was described by Michael O’Sullivan of the Washington Post as “unshakably honest” with “painfully vulnerable appearances” by protagonists Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti.

# 63.Corpse Bride (2005) (tie)

– Directors: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Running time: 77 min

Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated film follows a young man in a 19th-century European village who runs away from his family’s arranged marriage and is thus dragged into the underworld to marry an undead bride. The film is the first of Burton’s stop-motion projects that he directed and was nominated for the best animated feature film at the Academy Awards.

# 63.Women of the 20th century (2016) (tie)

– Directed by Mike Mills
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Running time: 119 min

Annette Bening is a portrait of three women of different ages in a time of great social and cultural change in the late 1970s. She plays a mother who is struggling to raise her teenage son alone when he starts to rebel. The film is based in part on director Mike Mills’ own experiences during his childhood and was recognized almost everywhere. He received over 50 nominations and won six.

63.Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber on Fleet Street (2007) (tie)

– Directed by Tim Burton
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Running time: 116 min

Tim Burton brought in the frequent collaborator Johnny Depp for this colorful adaptation of a Stephen Sondheim musical. A murderous hairdresser (Depp) seeks revenge on those who cheated on him and cuts more than just hair. Helena Bonham Carter plays a widowed baker who gives the plan her own sly note.

# 61. De Palma (2015) (tie)

– Directors: Noah Baumbach, Jake Paltrow
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Running time: 110 min

A look at the life and work of Brian De Palma, Noah Baumbach and Jake Paltrow’s documentary documents the 55-year career of the famous director. Through conversations with other filmmakers and collaborators, archive material and a look at De Palma’s filmmaking process, the film paints an intimate portrait of the sometimes controversial director and screenwriter. It was described by the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw as “very committed”.

# 61.20 feet from Stardom (2013) (tie)

– Directed by Morgan Neville
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Running time: 91 min

This documentary illuminates the untold stories of backup singers like Darlene Love, Judith Hill and Merry Clayton, whose lives have only ever existed outside the limelight. With interviews with stars like Mick Jagger and Bruce Springsteen, the film was recognized as the best documentary at the 86th Academy Awards.

# 60 Hugo (2011)

– Directed by Martin Scorsese
– Metascore: 83
– IMDb user rating: 7.5
– Running time: 126 min

Martin Scorsese’s family-friendly love letter to the cinema follows an orphan boy who lived in a Paris train station in 1931 to solve the secret of the machine that his late father left him. The film was Scorsese’s first 3D recording and was critically acclaimed, including 11 Oscar nominations, five of which he won.

59. A ghost story (2017)

– Directed by David Lowery
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb user rating: 6.8
– Running time: 92 min

In dieser Meditation über Liebe, Verlust und Sterblichkeit kehrt ein kürzlich verstorbener Mann in sein Haus zurück, um seine trauernde Frau in Form eines unsichtbaren Gespenstes mit weißen Blättern zu trösten, bleibt jedoch dort stecken und beobachtet, wie sich sein ehemaliges Zuhause im Verlauf von entwickelt Zeit. Unterhalten von der Idee, einer ansonsten komischen Figur (einem White-Sheet-Geist) Schwerkraft zu verleihen, wurde der Film durch die existenzielle Krise von Regisseur David Lowery ausgelöst.

# 58. Unter dem Schatten (2016)

– Regie: Babak Anvari
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb-Benutzerbewertung: 6.9
– Laufzeit: 84 min

Während des Iran-Irak-Krieges in den 1980er Jahren wird eine Frau in Teheran in diesem persischsprachigen Horrorfilm von einer verfluchten Rakete überzeugt, ihre Tochter zu besitzen. Der Film war das Regiedebüt von Autor und Regisseur Babak Anvari und wurde von Mark Kermode von The Guardian als einer der besten Filme des Jahres 2016 ausgezeichnet.

# 57. Snowpiercer (2013)

– Regie: Bong Joon Ho
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb-Benutzerbewertung: 7.1
– Laufzeit: 126 min

Der dystopische Film des mit dem Oscar ausgezeichneten Regisseurs Bong Joon-ho folgt einem endlos fahrenden, weltumspannenden Zug, der die Überlebenden der zweiten Eiszeit der Erde befördert. Die Abteile des Zuges binden Menschen zwischen Arm und Reich. Als Kommentar zur Klassenunterschiede war der Film das englischsprachige Debüt des südkoreanischen Regisseurs und die teuerste koreanische Filmproduktion aller Zeiten.

# 56. Mystic River (2003)

– Regie: Clint Eastwood
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb-Benutzerbewertung: 7.9
– Laufzeit: 138 min

Wenn die Tochter eines Ex-Betrügers ermordet wird, sind seine beiden Freunde aus Kindertagen in den Fall verwickelt – einer von ihnen war die letzte Person, die sie lebend gesehen hat, der andere ist ein Mordkommissar, der für ihren Fall verantwortlich ist. Dieser Neo-Noir aus Clint Eastwood wurde für sechs Oscar-Verleihungen nominiert und gewann zwei für den besten Schauspieler und den besten Nebendarsteller. Damit war er der erste Film seit 1959 in „Ben-Hur“.

# 55. Sling Blade (1996)

– Regie: Billy Bob Thornton
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb-Benutzerbewertung: 8
– Laufzeit: 135 min

Der Film wurde von Star Billy Bob Thornton geschrieben und inszeniert und folgt einem geistig behinderten Mann, nachdem er aus einer psychiatrischen Klinik entlassen wurde, in der er gelebt hatte, seit er seine Mutter und ihren Geliebten getötet hatte, als er 12 Jahre alt war. Der Film wurde sowohl aus Thorntons eigener Ein-Mann-Show als auch aus dem Kurzfilm adaptiert und startete Thorntons Karriere und gewann das beste adaptierte Drehbuch bei den Oscars.

# 52. Blade Runner (1982) (Krawatte)

– Regie: Ridley Scott
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb-Benutzerbewertung: 8.1
– Laufzeit: 117 min

Dieser klassische Science-Fiction-Neo Noir spielt in einer dystopischen Version von Los Angeles im fernen Jahr 2019 und folgt einem ausgebrannten Polizisten, der die Aufgabe hat, eine flüchtige Gruppe synthetischer Menschen zu jagen, die als „Replikanten“ bekannt sind. Der Film basiert lose auf Philip K. Dicks Roman “Träumen Androiden von elektrischen Schafen?” und gilt heute weithin als einer der größten Science-Fiction-Filme aller Zeiten.

# 52. Lagaan: Es war einmal in Indien (2001) (Unentschieden)

– Regie: Ashutosh Gowariker
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb-Benutzerbewertung: 8.1
– Laufzeit: 224 min

This Hindi-language sports film takes place in 1890s India, surrounding a highly taxed village that engages in a cricket match with an arrogant officer as a bet in order to end the taxes. The third Indian film to ever be nominated for a Best Foreign Language Academy Award, it was praised by Roger Ebert as “a well-crafted, hugely entertaining epic.”

#52. The Square (2013) (tie)

– Director: Jehane Noujaim
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb user rating: 8.1
– Runtime: 95 min

The Square” lets anyone with a Netflix membership experience the reality of a revolution as lived by the people caught up in the chaos, hope, and brutality they inspire. “No revolution has ever been filmed from the inside with such intimate detail and breathtaking scope,” one critic said of the film, which chronicles the unfolding drama of the Egyptian Revolution.

#51. 13th (2016)

– Director: Ava DuVernay
– Metascore: 84
– IMDb user rating: 8.2
– Runtime: 100 min

Named in reference to the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery in 1865, Ava DuVernay’s documentary explores the United States prison industrial complex, and how the system continues to perpetuate racial inequality and even slavery to this day. The film was nominated for dozens of awards and took home 22, including Best Documentary at the BAFTAs and a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

#50. Atlantics (2019)

– Director: Mati Diop
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 6.8
– Runtime: 106 min

This dual Wolof- and French-language film set in a suburb of Dakar follows a young woman named Ada promised to a man who is not her lover, the latter of whom leaves the country in hopes of a better future. But when her lover returns, a mysterious fever begins to take hold of the country and a fire ruins her wedding. Grappling a number of themes such as the refugee crisis, grief, and class struggle, the film was named by Barack Obama as one of his favorite films of 2019.

#49. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

– Director: Tomas Alfredson
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 7.1
– Runtime: 122 min

Set during the Cold War, an espionage veteran played by Gary Oldman is forced out of retirement to seek out a Soviet double-agent who has infiltrated MI6. Based upon the 1974 novel of the same name, it was the highest-grossing British film for three straight weeks and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

#48. April and the Extraordinary World (2015)

– Directors: Christian Desmares, Franck Ekinci
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Runtime: 105 min

This animated science-fiction adventure film tells the story of a girl searching for her missing scientist parents, in a steampunk version of France in the 19th century. A French, Belgian, and Canadian production, the film is hand-animated, its style having been compared to 1973’s “Fantastic Planet.” It’s direct inspiration, however, was drawn from French cartoonist Jacques Tardi.

#47. Mudbound (2017)

– Director: Dee Rees
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 134 min

A historical drama film based on the novel of the same name, the story follows two World War II veterans, one white and one black, who return home to the South and must grapple with racism and PTSD. It was nominated for awards at both the Golden Globes and Oscars, and Mary J. Blige became the first person ever nominated for both an acting and song award at the Oscars in the same year for her work.

#46. God’s Own Country (2017)

– Director: Francis Lee
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Runtime: 104 min

In director Francis Lee’s directorial debut, two men, a young sheep farmer in rural Yorkshire and a Romanian migrant worker, meet one another and the former’s life is set on a new, better path. Compared by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian to “Brokeback Mountain,” the film took home 24 awards.

#45. Amy (2015)

– Director: Asif Kapadia
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 7.8
– Runtime: 128 min

This intimate look at a young talent gone too soon follows the rise to stardom of Amy Winehouse, an immensely gifted singer-songwriter who died in 2011 following a downward spiral in drugs and alcoholism. It’s a tragic, tender movie that aptly captures Amy’s spirit and musical prowess, and won 30 awards.

#44. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

– Director: Steven Spielberg
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 8.4
– Runtime: 115 min

The first film in the classic “Indiana Jones” franchise follows the professor and archaeologist as he is tasked with uncovering a legendary artifact called the Ark of the Covenant, but must battle a group of Nazis on his quest. It is considered by many to be among the greatest films ever made.

#43. The Pianist (2002)

– Director: Roman Polanski
– Metascore: 85
– IMDb user rating: 8.5
– Runtime: 150 min

Based on an autobiographical novel, this Oscar-winning drama follows a Jewish musician as he struggles to survive during WWII. Most of the action takes place in the Warsaw ghetto, where death and despair lurk around every corner. Peering through the persistent bleakness are glimmers of hope.

#42. Strong Island (2017)

– Director: Yance Ford
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 6.4
– Runtime: 107 min

Centered on the 1992 murder of the director’s own brother, the film examines the prejudiced judicial system that let the killer go free. Interrogating racial bias within the United States while uncovering the truth about his brother’s death, Yance Ford’s film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, making him the first transgender director ever nominated for an Oscar.

#41. Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

– Director: Alfonso Arau
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.1
– Runtime: 105 min

Based on the popular novel of the same name, this Mexican magical realism film surrounds a woman who can transfer her emotions to her cooking, discovered after her intense heartbreak over the love of her life marrying her sister. Playing with ideas about gender and tradition, at the time, the film was the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the United States

#39. Krisha (2015) (tie)

– Director: Trey Edward Shults
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Runtime: 83 min

The titular Krisha returns to her estranged family for Thanksgiving, where tensions mount as she must face the loved ones she abandoned years prior. Starring Trey Edward Shults’ real-life aunt Krisha Fairchild and adapted from his short film of the same name, it marked his feature-length directorial debut.

#39. The Master (2012) (tie)

– Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Runtime: 138 min

L. Ron Hubbard and the Church of Scientology provide an inspirational backdrop to this period drama from Paul Thomas Anderson. It follows a former Naval officer (Freddie Quell) as he falls in with a science-based religious cult. Philip Seymour Hoffman plays the cult’s charismatic leader and Amy Adams his wife.

#37. My Happy Family (2017) (tie)

– Directors: Nana Ekvtimishvili, Simon Groß
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 120 min

In 2016 Georgia, a family spanning three generations and living under one roof is shaken when 52-year-old Manana decides to set out and live on her own, leaving her husband as well. The film received critical acclaim and was compared to a “minor Greek comic-tragedy” by The Hollywood Reporter’s Jordan Mintzer.

#37. American Factory (2019) (tie)

– Directors: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 110 min

This documentary follows a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio, and the resultant clashes between the blue-collar American workers and Chinese tech and industry. It was the first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground Productions, and won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

#36. The Son (2002)

– Directors: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Runtime: 99 min

The next film from the lauded Belgian brother duo after “Rosetta” took home the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1999, this early aughts triumph is a small, quiet tale about radical forgiveness that follows a father who apprentices the teen that murdered his son. Roger Ebert named it the seventh best film of the decade.

#35. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019)

– Director: Martin Scorsese
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Runtime: 142 min

Mixing fact and fiction, this dual documentary and concert film chronicles Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour. It features outtakes from tour footage, contemporary interviews with members of the tour, and fictionalized interviews of actors portraying people who were not actually on tour. Attempting to capture this troubled period in America and how Dylan’s music fit into it, the film is Scorsese’s second documentary on Bob Dylan.

#34. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020)

– Directors: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.8
– Runtime: 106 min

Produced by Michelle and Barack Obama, this heralded Netflix documentary welcomes viewers into Camp Jened. From the early 1970s onward, the summer camp provided people with disabilities with a liberating and transformative experience. As former attendees recall their journey, the film gives way to a broader message about equality and revolution.

#33. The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

– Director: Cristi Puiu
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 7.9
– Runtime: 153 min

An old man is sent from hospital to hospital over the course of one night as doctors continue refusing to treat him, unable to figure out what’s wrong with him and impeded by a major traffic accident. The Romanian dark comedy film is planned to be the first in a series entitled “Six Stories from the Outskirts of Bucharest,” and was named by The New York Times as the fifth best film of the 21st century.

#31. Room (2015) (tie)

– Director: Lenny Abrahamson
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 8.1
– Runtime: 118 min

Having been born in captivity and only knowing one room, a five-year-old boy finally experiences the world for the first time when he and his mom, trapped by a kidnapper seven years prior, escape. Based on screenwriter Emma Donoghue’s 2010 novel of the same name, the film was nominated for a total of 131 awards and won 62 of them.

#31. Chasing Coral (2017) (tie)

– Director: Jeff Orlowski
– Metascore: 86
– IMDb user rating: 8.1
– Runtime: 93 min

Premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, this documentary follows a team of divers, scientists, and photographers who document the decline of the world’s coral reefs due to carbon emissions causing a phenomenon called “coral bleaching.” At the festival, the film won the Audience Award for U.S. Documentary, and composer Dan Romer co-wrote an original song for the film featuring actress Kristen Bell.

#30. The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (2019)

– Directors: Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
– Metascore: 87
– IMDb user rating: 6.8
– Runtime: 105 min

In this Canadian drama film, two Native women from very different backgrounds come together by happenstance when one escapes her abusive boyfriend. The film is shot to look like one long, continuous take, though there are actually 12 hidden cut points in the film. Difficult at first due to using 16mm film, it was achieved using a system that cinematographer Norm Li dubbed the “Real-Time Transitioning.”

#29. Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan (2016)

– Directors: Linda Saffire, Adam Schlesinger
– Metascore: 87
– IMDb user rating: 7.1
– Runtime: 90 min

This documentary surrounds long-time ballet dancer Wendy Whelan through her collaborative dance project, “Restless Creature,” and follows her through its creation, her final years at the New York City Ballet, and her recovery from a hip surgery. The film was described by The Los Angeles Times’ Sheri Linden as “intimate and engaging.”

#28. The Wicker Man (1973)

– Director: Robin Hardy
– Metascore: 87
– IMDb user rating: 7.5
– Runtime: 88 min

A police sergeant visits a rural island in Europe called Summerisle to investigate the disappearance of a missing girl, but discovers the island’s inhabitants are a part of a cult of Celtic paganism with more sinister motives than he realized. Described by film magazine Cinefantastique as “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of horror movies,” the film has been considered not only one of the greatest horror films of all time, but one of the greatest films of all time in general.

#27. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

– Director: Alice Rohrwacher
– Metascore: 87
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Runtime: 128 min

In 1977, a kind-hearted teenager named Lazzaro works on a vast estate as a sharecropper in the estate’s tobacco farm, but his life changes when he forms an unexpected friendship with the marquise of the estate’s son. It premiered at Cannes, competed for the Palme d’Or, and won Best Screenplay.

#26. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

– Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
– Metascore: 87
– IMDb user rating: 8.4
– Runtime: 117 min

In this computer-animated feature film, teenager Miles Morales juggles high school while secretly being the friendly, neighborhood webbed superhero. When villain Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk uses a device to transport other Spider-Men from alternate universes into Miles’ own universe, they must come together to stop Fisk. The film combines computer animation with traditional, hand-drawn comic book techniques, and won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

#25. The Death of Stalin (2017)

– Director: Armando Iannucci
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Runtime: 107 min

A satirical black comedy surrounding the death of the titular dictator and the aftermath that followed suit, the former leader of the Soviet Union and his cronies are parodied in the latter’s struggle to overtake his empty seat. The film received critical acclaim but was banned in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, for its mocking portrayal of the countries’ past.

#22. Democrats (2014) (tie)

– Director: Camilla Nielsson
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 100 min

This documentary about the politics in Zimbabwe follows the country’s 2008 election as it veered away from authoritarianism closer to democracy, and the effort to rewrite the county’s constitution. It was dubbed an “outstanding, unsettling documentary” by the New York Times’ Glenn Kenny, and he made it a NYT Critics’ Pick.

#22. Shirkers (2018) (tie)

– Director: Sandi Tan
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 97 min

When director Sandi Tan was a teenager, she set out to make a movie with her friends in Singapore in 1992—until her older American collaborator disappeared with her film. When the film is finally recovered 20 years later, Tan sets off on a quest to discover what happened to the mysterious thief. The film won the award for Best Documentary Film from the Los Angeles Critics association, and was described by Nick Allen for RogerEbert.com as “vibrant” and “unbelievable.”

#22. Tootsie (1982) (tie)

– Director: Sydney Pollack
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 116 min

An out-of-work actor (Dustin Hoffman) struggling to find gigs due to his bad reputation decides to take on the identity of a woman, in order to land a part in a daytime soap opera. It was the second-most profitable film of 1982 and was nominated for Best Picture. The film was also adapted into a musical in 2018, and opened on Broadway in 2019.

#21. Aquarius (2016)

– Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.5
– Runtime: 146 min

The last resident of a building called Aquarius—a wealthy 65-year-old retired music critic refuses to leave to make way for a construction company. The film was released at the height of Brazil’s political crisis and caused controversy due to its political connotations, but was still nominated for several awards and ended up on multiple best films lists.

#19. Y Tu Mamá También (2001) (tie)

– Director: Alfonso Cuarón
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Runtime: 106 min

This coming-of-age story set in Mexico in 1999 follows two teenage boys on a road trip with an older woman, with the reality of Mexico’s political and economic state at the time. The film received harsh censorship due to its depictions of sex and drugs. However, it was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar and Best Foreign Language Golden Globe.

#19. Hell or High Water (2016) (tie)

– Director: David Mackenzie
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Runtime: 102 min

Two bank robbers trying to save their family ranch are pursued by two Texas Rangers, in this neo-western film and character study. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards—Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

#18. Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

– Director: Abdellatif Kechiche
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Runtime: 180 min

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, this French romance film follows a teenager whose life changes when she meets an aspiring female painter, and how she evolves over the years of knowing and loving her. The film unanimously received the Palme d’Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and was the first film to win the award for both the director and lead actresses.

#17. The King’s Speech (2010)

– Director: Tom Hooper
– Metascore: 88
– IMDb user rating: 8
– Runtime: 118 min

In the early 20th century, pre-World War II, future King George VI’s brother abdicates the throne. The new king must reluctantly take his place and lead England into war. Considered to be unfit to rule, the king looks to an unorthodox speech therapist to help him get over his stutter, and the two form a friendship as they work together. The film won Best Picture at the 83rd Academy Awards.

#16. Howards End (1992)

– Director: James Ivory
– Metascore: 89
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 142 min

Set in Edwardian Britain, sisters Margaret and Helen become involved with two couples, one wealthy and one working-class, in a story that chronicles class relations during a time of massive cultural change in England. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three.

#15. Raging Bull (1980)

– Director: Martin Scorsese
– Metascore: 89
– IMDb user rating: 8.2
– Runtime: 129 min

Adapted from Jake LaMotta’s memoir, the film stars Robert de Niro as LaMotta himself—a self-destructive but successful American middleweight boxer who has ultimately ruined his marriage and family due to his unwieldy behavior. Though initially met with mixed reception despite multiple Academy Award nominations, the film has gone on to be seen as one of the best films of all time.

#14. The Crying Game (1992)

– Director: Neil Jordan
– Metascore: 90
– IMDb user rating: 7.2
– Runtime: 112 min

A unit of the Ireland Republican Army, headed by a man named Fergus, holds a British soldier prisoner. Fergus forms an unexpected bond with the prisoner, Jody, and forms an even more unexpected romantic relationship with Jody’s girlfriend in London, whom Fergus promised to protect. Tackling themes such as race, nationality, sexuality, and gender, the film received critical acclaim and was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning Best Original Screenplay.

#13. I Called Him Morgan (2016)

– Director: Kasper Collin
– Metascore: 90
– IMDb user rating: 7.3
– Runtime: 92 min

This Swedish-produced documentary tells the tragic story of talented jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan and his common-law wife, Helen, who murdered him in 1972, featuring archival footage and recent interviews with other musicians. The Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan described the film as “artistic, obsessive, and intoxicating.”

#12. Burning (2018)

– Director: Lee Chang-dong
– Metascore: 90
– IMDb user rating: 7.5
– Runtime: 148 min

A deliveryman is asked by a girl who once lived in his neighborhood if he could watch her cat while she’s away, but when she returns, she’s accompanied by a mysterious, handsome man whom she bonded with during a crisis. This South Korean psychological mystery film became the first Korean film to make it to the final nine-film shortlist for Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the 91st Academy Awards, though it was not nominated.

#11. Her (2013)

– Director: Spike Jonze
– Metascore: 90
– IMDb user rating: 8
– Runtime: 126 min

In a near-future version of Los Angeles, a lonely writer purchases a new artificially intelligent operating system with whom he unexpectedly falls in love. Exploring ideas about love and our relationship to technology, the film was director Spike Jonze’s solo screenwriting debut and was conceived in the early 2000s, after making a short film called “I’m Here,” touching on similar themes.

#10. The Florida Project (2017)

– Director: Sean Baker
– Metascore: 92
– IMDb user rating: 7.6
– Runtime: 111 min

A six-year-old girl lives with her reckless single mother just outside of Walt Disney World in Florida, where she goes on adventures with her friends while their parents all struggle to make ends meet. It was supporting actress Bria Vinaite’s breakout role, and the film was nominated for more than 100 awards, winning over 30.

#9. Marriage Story (2019)

– Director: Noah Baumbach
– Metascore: 93
– IMDb user rating: 8
– Runtime: 137 min

Noah Baumbach’s acclaimed family drama follows a couple going through a messy divorce while living on both coasts, and was loosely based on Baumbach’s real-life divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. The film was nominated for a plethora of awards, with supporting actress Laura Dern taking home the Best Supporting Actress from the Oscars, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTAs.

#8. There Will Be Blood (2007)

– Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
– Metascore: 93
– IMDb user rating: 8.2
– Runtime: 158 min

Ruthless oilman Daniel Plainview is on a quest for wealth during Southern California’s oil boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and uses his adopted son to create a false image of family values in order to con landowners out of their property. Things change, however, when he meets a zealous preacher who suspects his ulterior motives. The film was loosely based on the novel “Oil!” by Upton Sinclair, and was picked by Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers as the best film of the decade.

#7. The Irishman (2019)

– Director: Martin Scorsese
– Metascore: 94
– IMDb user rating: 7.9
– Runtime: 209 min

Following the real-life story of mobster Frank Sheeran, this epic crime film follows his indoctrination as a hitman into Russell Bufalino’s crime family, and his time working for powerful Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa. Joe Pesci as Bufalino was the actor’s first big role since going into unofficial retirement in 1999, and was both the most expensive and longest film of director Martin Scorsese’s career.

#6. Taxi Driver (1976)

– Director: Martin Scorsese
– Metascore: 94
– IMDb user rating: 8.3
– Runtime: 114 min

One of Martin Scorsese’s earliest masterpieces tells the story of Vietnam war veteran Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro). As he drives around New York City in a taxi, his mounting disgust takes on violent dimensions. The movies themes of alienation and madness haven’t aged a day.

# 5. The Social Network (2010)

– Director: David Fincher
– Metascore: 95
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Runtime: 120 min

Before he was one of the world’s richest men, Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) was a crafty college kid with a great idea. Or was it someone else’s idea? This Oscar-winning drama lays everything bare and leaves no sordid detail behind.

# 4. Roma (2018)

– Director: Alfonso Cuarón
– Metascore: 96
– IMDb user rating: 7.7
– Runtime: 135 min

A semi-autobiographical account of director Alfonso Cuarón’s upbringing in Mexico City, the film surrounds a live-in housekeeper for a middle-class mother of four in the 1970s while her husband is away. The film was shot in black-and-white and was lead actress Yalitza Aparicio’s first acting role, which earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

# 3. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

– Director: Roman Polanski
– Metascore: 96
– IMDb user rating: 8
– Runtime: 137 min

When a young couple moves into an old apartment building in New York City, they find it has an unsavory past, and soon pregnant wife Rosemary Woodhouse begins to suspect that her friendly, older neighbors have diabolical plans set in motion for her unborn baby. The film is considered by many to be one of the best horror films of all time, and Ruth Gordon received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Rosemary’s nosy neighbor, Minnie Castevet.

# 2. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

– Director: Guillermo del Toro
– Metascore: 98
– IMDb user rating: 8.2
– Runtime: 118 min

Guillermo del Toro strikes the perfect balance between various genres in this award-winning classic. It takes place in 1944 Spain and follows young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), who flees from her dreary reality into a mythical realm. While the film is rife with imaginary creatures, a sadistic captain (Sergi López) remains its true monster.

# 1. Moonlight (2016)

– Director: Barry Jenkins
– Metascore: 99
– IMDb user rating: 7.4
– Runtime: 111 min

Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards, this landmark drama spans three eras in the life of a young Black man. What begins as a struggle in poverty gives way to complicated themes of sexual identity and one’s place in the world. The performances and cinematography are both in a class all their own.

