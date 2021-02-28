Croatia reopens bar, restaurant terraces under strict conditions

ZAGREB, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — After a three-plus-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the terraces of restaurants and bars will be reopened in Croatia from next Monday in compliance with the epidemiological measures in force, the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ) said on Friday. The indoor areas of the country’s catering establishments will have to remain closed.

The terraces will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The distance between the tables on the terraces must be at least three meters and between the chairs, 1.5 meters.

Music will not be allowed so customers do not have to speak loudly above the music and spread aerosol which increases the risk of infection.

Sports training sessions will also be allowed indoors, but only for contactless sports, subject to compliance with all preventive measures.

The HZJZ also said that the mandatory quarantine for those infected with COVID-19 will be extended from ten to fourteen days.

The Croatian government has decided to relax these measures despite an increase in the number of infected people over the past seven days. It urged citizens to continue to strictly observe all preventive measures.

In the past 24 hours, the country registered 505 new coronavirus cases, and 5,071 tests were carried out. Since Feb. 25, 2020, when the first infection was confirmed in the country, 242,097 people have been infected, of whom 5,503 have succumbed to the disease. Enditem