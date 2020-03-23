Croatia reports 1st death of person infected with coronavirus

ZAGREB, March 19 (Xinhua) — Croatia announced on Thursday that a man who died a day ago had coronavirus, which made him the country’s first coronavirus-related death.

Although the official results from the autopsy are still pending, health authorities have confirmed that he was tested positive for coronavirus post-mortem.

There are 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the southeastern European country as of Thursday morning, according to official website koronavirus.hr.

There are 12,519 citizens in isolation, 760 close contacts are intensively monitored, and 79 people are quarantined, said Krunoslav Capak, director of the Croatian Institute of Public Health.

Starting from Thursday, new measures to stop the spread of the virus came into effect in Croatia. All non-essential business and services have been shut down nationwide for the next 30 days, all public events have been canceled and people are encouraged to stay at home.