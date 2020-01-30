Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

ZAGREB, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Croatian Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday that a Kiowa military helicopter had crashed into the Adriatic Sea between Zablace and Zlarin in the Sibenik archipelago, killing one pilot.

The helicopter was on a training flight that began at 10:30 a.m. local time and crashed at 11:06 a.m., it said, adding that two naval police vessels were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident.

Croatian Air Force Commander Michael Krizanec said at a press conference in the afternoon that the helicopter with two pilots hit the water for unknown reasons. Fishermen pulled one of them to shore and tried to resuscitate him unsuccessfully, while the other pilot is still missing, according to local news portal N1.