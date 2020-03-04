Croatian military ready to help border police stop illegal migrants: minister

ZAGREB, March 3 (Xinhua) — Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said here on Tuesday that the Croatian Army is ready to help the police patrol the country’s borders and stop illegal migrants.

“If needed, the army is ready to help the police. We must keep the border secure and protect our national interests,” the minister told reporters.

Robert Hranj, the newly appointed Chief of General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces, noted on Tuesday that the army is already making plans to help the police protect the borders from illegal migration.

“In the first phase, we are counting on 2,500 soldiers who would provide the border police with logistical and other support,” Hranj said at the ceremony where he took over the duty of the chief of the general staff from outgoing chief Mirko Sundov.

In 2016, Croatia adopted legal provisions that allow the military to assist police in protecting the borders of the southeastern European country.

In 2015 and 2016, Croatia was part of the so-called Balkan Route through which almost a million migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan passed on their way to western and northern Europe.

“I wish that 2015 does not repeat. We need to strengthen a common EU policy on migration. Greece and Bulgaria are first under fire,” Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said on Tuesday.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic were among top European officials who visited Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has announced a session of the National Security Council to discuss measures to protect external borders.

Last week, Turkey decided to open its border gates for illegal migrants after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold.

Since then, over 100,000 illegal migrants have managed to cross to Greece from Edirne, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The Turkish government has been repeatedly announcing that it could no longer take the burden of refugees as the country is already hosting over 3.7 million Syrians. Enditem