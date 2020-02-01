Croatian PM sacks health minister over alleged murky property deal

ZAGREB, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic sacked the country’s health minister on Tuesday after reports that the minister had misstated the real value of his properties.

Plenkovic explained that Health Minister Milan Kujundzic concentrated on clarifying certain issues that have nothing to do with the health sector or his duties. “We also have a responsibility as the country who is presiding over the European Union,” Plenkovic told reporters.

Local news portal Telegram first reported last week that the minister and his family bought a new house in Zagreb in 2019, although it is not clear from the minister’s property card where the money came from.

Telegram later reported that the minister misstated the real value of his property and that the house was bought below the price from the minister’s wife’s failed company. Local media later revealed some other properties that haven’t been declared, as well as alleged murky dealings.

Kujundzic dismissed all allegations and said that he had just made a small technical mistake. He rejected media pressure to step down but offered his resignation on Monday.