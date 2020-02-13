Croatia’s GDP growth expected to stay at 2.6 pct in 2020: European Commission

ZAGREB, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Croatia’s economic growth is expected to stay unchanged at 2.6 percent in 2020, the European Commission said in its Winter 2020 Economic Forecast released on Thursday.

According to the report, Croatia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019 was three percent, and the Commission’s forecast for 2021 was revised downward from 2.4 percent to 2.3 percent.

The Commission stated that domestic demand should remain the main driver of growth. Croatia’s exports grew fast, but import grew even faster, state news agency HINA reported, citing the report.

The Commission also predicted continued strong investment growth in Croatia. Unemployment is expected to continue declining.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in October 2019 that Croatia’s GDP would grow by 2.7 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2021.