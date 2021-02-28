Croatia’s Zubcic wins men’s giant slalom in Bulgaria World Cup

BANSKO, Bulgaria, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Filip Zubcic of Croatia won the men’s World Cup giant slalom here on Saturday.

Zubcic started seventh and finished the first run in a time of 1:08.48, only 0.11 behind Mathieu Faivre of France.

However, they swapped places in the final standings after the 28-year-old Croatian finished the second run in 1:12.14 and achieved an overall time of 2:20.62 to earn his third World Cup victory.

Faivre came second with 2:21.02, followed by Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria with 2:21.55.

The leader of both the World Cup overall and giant slalom standings, Alexis Pinturault of France, ranked fourth after finishing 1.06 seconds behind Zubcic.

Among the 59 athletes who started in Bansko, only 10 did not finish. Enditem