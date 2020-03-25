Cromwell, thou shouldst be living at this hour

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Leave a comment 

Coronavirus advice | Sharing a bathroom | Hilary Mantel and the plague | Gentlemanly behaviour | The human virus

Three men don’t go into a pub. The prime minister says: “Only key workers should be travelling and they must be protected.” The health secretary says: “To be protected, people should stay at least two metres apart.” The transport secretary says: “Why don’t we cancel lots of trains and tubes so that people have to sit closer together?” Is this some kind of joke?
Chris Burrell
Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Yet again we are told that people with coronavirus shouldn’t share a bathroom with other family members ( Coronavirus dos and don’ts: UK advice on behaving responsibly, 22 March). You do know that there are houses and flats in this country that have only one bathroom, don’t you? My husband and I live in one, and would invite a journalist to visit this quaint living arrangement if we weren’t practising social distancing.
Lynn Fotheringham
Over Kellet, Lancashire

Page 192 of the new Hilary Mantel book The Mirror & the Light: “…rumours of plague … It is not wise to allow crowds in the streets, or pack bodies into indoor spaces.” Cromwell, thou shouldst be living at this hour. England hath need of thee.
Pat Lacey
Weymouth

Surely a gentleman (Letters, 22 March) is a man who adheres strictly to the Queensberry rules while out supermarket shopping?
John Richardson
South Cave, East Yorkshire

My daughter, Maude, wisely said last week that we, humans, are the virus, and Covid-19 is the solution.
Ian Churchill
Bramhope, Leeds

Join the debate – email [email protected]

Read more Guardian letters – click here to visit gu.com/letters

Do you have a photo you’d like to share with Guardian readers? Click here to upload it and we’ll publish the best submissions in the letters spread of our print edition

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *