Coronavirus advice | Sharing a bathroom | Hilary Mantel and the plague | Gentlemanly behaviour | The human virus

Three men don’t go into a pub. The prime minister says: “Only key workers should be travelling and they must be protected.” The health secretary says: “To be protected, people should stay at least two metres apart.” The transport secretary says: “Why don’t we cancel lots of trains and tubes so that people have to sit closer together?” Is this some kind of joke?

Chris Burrell

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

• Yet again we are told that people with coronavirus shouldn’t share a bathroom with other family members ( Coronavirus dos and don’ts: UK advice on behaving responsibly, 22 March). You do know that there are houses and flats in this country that have only one bathroom, don’t you? My husband and I live in one, and would invite a journalist to visit this quaint living arrangement if we weren’t practising social distancing.

Lynn Fotheringham

Over Kellet, Lancashire

• Page 192 of the new Hilary Mantel book The Mirror & the Light: “…rumours of plague … It is not wise to allow crowds in the streets, or pack bodies into indoor spaces.” Cromwell, thou shouldst be living at this hour. England hath need of thee.

Pat Lacey

Weymouth

• Surely a gentleman (Letters, 22 March) is a man who adheres strictly to the Queensberry rules while out supermarket shopping?

John Richardson

South Cave, East Yorkshire

• My daughter, Maude, wisely said last week that we, humans, are the virus, and Covid-19 is the solution.

Ian Churchill

Bramhope, Leeds

