Cross-border RMB business grows in 2019: central bank report

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China’s cross-border RMB business maintained growth in 2019 with basically balanced revenue and expenditures.

In 2019, cross-border RMB receipts and payments totaled 19.7 trillion yuan (around 2.81 trillion U.S. dollars), up 23 percent year on year, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday in its latest quarterly monetary policy implementation report.

Of the total, 10 trillion yuan was actually received and 9.7 trillion yuan was actually paid.

Cross-border RMB receipts and payments under current accounts totaled 6 trillion yuan, up 18 percent year on year.

Of the total, 4.2 trillion yuan was received and paid under trade in goods and 1.8 trillion yuan was received and paid under trade in services and other current accounts.

The total amount of RMB receipts and payments under capital account was 13.6 trillion yuan, up 26 percent year on year.