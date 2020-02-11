Cross-Strait flights to be reduced in wake of epidemic

TAIPEI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Taiwan’s transport department announced Friday that all cross-strait flights will be suspended from Feb. 10 to April 29, except for those linking four mainland destinations.

The four cities will be Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen of southeast China’s Fujian Province and Chengdu of southwestern Sichuan Province, the department said in a press release.

From Feb. 10, all travelers who arrive in Taiwan via the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao will have to stay at home for quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, ferries between Fujian and Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu will also be suspended from Feb. 10, according to the island’s mainland affairs department.

Taiwan has reported 16 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection.