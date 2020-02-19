Crossbench party moves on GM crops for SA

A bill to allow genetically-modified crops to be grown on the South Australian mainland will be introduced to state parliament with crossbench party SA-BEST calling it a more balanced approach than government proposals.

The Liberal government last year tried to have its own legislation passed to lift the moratorium on GM crops but the move was defeated in the upper house, with the two SA-BEST MPs voting against it.

It has since moved to regulate to allow farmers to introduce the technology and has vowed to return its own legislation to parliament this year.