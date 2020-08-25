Crossing closure incurs heavy losses on Gaza Strip: Palestinian committee

GAZA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — A Palestinian committee on Sunday said that the closure of Kerem Shalom, the only commercial crossing on the borders between southern Gaza Strip and Israel, has incurred substantial losses on the the blockaded coastal enclave.

Jamal al-Khudari, chairman of the Popular Committee to Challenge the Israeli Siege, said in a press statement that “Israel is escalating its illegal measure against the strip and preventing the entry of goods, fuel and building materials.”

“The further Israeli measures represent a grave danger to all commercial and industrial sectors in the impoverished coastal enclave,” he added, stressing all Palestinians will be affected by the “collective punishments” imposed by Israel.

He pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has been deteriorating, noting that 80 percent of Gaza’s people live under the poverty line, while the rate of unemployment reached 60 percent. Enditem