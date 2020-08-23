Crossrail Placeholder Costs Rise/Delays Story

I don’t want to do myself out of a job or anything, but this sort of thing really ought to be written by an algorithm by now, shouldn’t it? Because what’s happened is that Crossrail’s bosses have asked for [variable]amount of money and delayed the full launch of the joined-up line by [variable]amount of time. Come on, there must be a WordPress plugin that can do this? It’s 12:09 and I like my lunch early.

The additional amount of money that needs bunging in a massive busker’s hat on this occasion is a really quite substantial £450m — more than was calculated to be needed to finish the job as recently as November of 2019 — and the delay sees the critical central section of the route now not expected to be fully operational until the “first half of 2022.” That’s not even next year. It appears to be the year after that, having checked the calendar icon on my computer. Again, an algorithm could check that quicker and more accurately, and display the results to the second.

It is, of course, due to covid-19 or so they say, with social distancing measures meaning only around half of the usual workforce may be on site(s), shoring up the walls, painting over the cracks, hitting rats with shovels, kicking old plague skeletons under paving slabs and so on. Crossrail’s CEO Mark Wild would like us to pity him the task, as he says the [Elizabeth] line is in its “complex final stages” and you know, it’s hard keeping the electrics dry down there. [Crossrail via BBC]