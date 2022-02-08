Crossrail will open in the first half of 2022, four years late and £4 billion over budget.

Elizabeth Line is on track to open in the first half of 2022, four years late and £4 billion over budget.

While the project is still’months’ away from its initial opening phase, bosses would not commit to a specific launch date for the troubled project.

London’s long-delayed Crossrail project is set to open in months, four years late and nearly £4 billion over budget.

As the “final phase” of trial operations concludes, the troubled £18.9 billion train line will begin operating on an initial stretch from Paddington to Abbey Wood in the coming months.

Crossrail, also known as the Elizabeth Line, will eventually be able to transport passengers directly into the city center from commuter hubs in Essex and Berkshire, with connections to Shenfield, Ilford, and Romford in the east and Reading, Maidenhead, Slough, and Heathrow Airport in the west.

The vast new Crossrail interchange at Paddington, complete with a modern glass-and-steel design, has been given a sneak peek by Transport for London.

The line is already running 12 trains per hour without passengers as part of safety tests, with the central section between Paddington and Whitechapel expected to support up to 24 trains per hour when the next phase opens.

Following the opening of the initial section, full “end to end” services across the entire line are expected to begin “no later than May 2023,” according to TfL.

As of now, some “TfL Rail” trains are operating on existing tracks.

While the company is nearing its initial launch, executives would not commit to a specific date.

“I’m not being coy,” Andy Byford of Transport for London told The Times.

We simply do not want a repeat of the Heathrow Terminal 5 disaster.

We will not set an opening date until we are confident that we will be able to open on time.

If we don’t get it right, nobody will forgive us.”

“We are now in the trial operations phase,” he said of the ongoing trials, “where our staff is working through 150 practical scenarios, ranging from what to do in the event of an active shooter to what to do if all of the escalators fail, all the way to full mass evacuations.”

When the Elizabeth Line reopens, it is expected to serve around 200 million passengers per year, and Transport for London anticipates revenue.

