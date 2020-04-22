Crowds flout coronavirus lockdown rules as they flock outside to bask in 79F sunshine

Crowds have been flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules as they flocked outside to bask in 79F sunshine.

Police were out in force in an attempt to crack down on the sunbathers in parks who continue to disregard Government pleas for Britons to stay indoors this Easter weekend.

Coronavirus claimed 980 lives yesterday bringing the UK’s spiralling victim count to 8,958.

The stark figure marks the worst day on record for hospitals in any country in Europe, including in Italy.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in yesterday’s coronavirus briefing that people must do their part to help NHS staff who are ‘battling day and night’ to save desperately-ill people.

‘They need you to stay at home,’ he told the daily briefing in Downing Street.

Forces up and down the country have been forced to intervene with police on horseback patrolling outdoor spaces in London and Blackpool.

Officers in Cambridge have had to break up groups of park visitors who congregated to enjoy the sunshine.

Under government guidelines, residents are only allowed outside for essential trips – i.e. to the doctor or the supermarket – or for one exercise a day.

In other developments:

Many Britons ventured out to stock up for Easter Sunday as shoppers formed huge queues outside butchers, bakers and grocers.

Shoppers obeyed coronavirus social distancing rules by standing six feet apart as they queued up for a butcher in Clapham Common, London

Long lines were also seen outside a shop in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, and a Tesco in Dorking, Surrey, as Britons stocked up ahead of the weekend.

But many did heed the government’s warnings with some popular outdoor spaces nearly deserted including Brighton Pier and stretches of beach along Bournemouth’s coastline.

This is a stark contrast to last year’s hectic scenes with thousands of visitors flocking to spend last Easter outdoors.

The Met Office said the next few days will bring highs of 78.8F in London, while much of England and Wales is expected to record temperatures of 64.4F to 75.2F.

Police and military boats will patrol the south coast beaches, with officers using megaphones to shout at those flouting social distancing rules.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said coastal areas such as Brighton and Margate could see highs of 64.4F.

Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to record temperatures of 59F to 64.4F, he said.

Paul Netherton, deputy chief constable of Devon and Cornwall said that the force was in conversation with the Ministry of Defence and that it would be deploying boats off the coast.

A further 5,706 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, meaning a total of 70,783 have now tested positive.

Officials managed a record 19,116 tests, a marked increase in its daily effort from 10,713 yesterday.

A total of 980 deaths is the highest daily hospital death toll for any country in Europe, with the previous high 950 in Spain on April 3.

France, however, is recording higher death tolls – up to 2,000 in a day – because it is routinely recording deaths that happen in care homes as well as hospitals, something most nations aren’t doing.

England recorded 866 new fatalities among infected patients in hospital, while another 114 were confirmed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

With spiralling death tolls forcing police to take action, many forces have come under fire for being too harsh.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called on officers not to be ‘heavy-handed’ during the coronavirus lockdown which could last for about a year.

Normal life will stay on hold until a virus vaccine becomes available in about 18 months, officials said last night.

Advice to work from home and stay in for seven days if you have symptoms will probably still be in place next year.

Ministers want to lift the most restrictive parts of the lockdown, including school and shop closures, within weeks.

But senior Government sources say the only true ‘exit strategy’ is a vaccine or a cure. Until then, the UK will have to adjust to a ‘new normal’.

An official last night told The Telegraph that social distancing measures that have been placed upon Britons could be ‘indefinite’.

Official plans to encourage social distancing on a long term, voluntary basis, have also been discussed, as the government continues to hold talks on how long Britons can cope with the current measures. Some measures, such as remote working, could be left in place for longer.

Dominic Raab, standing in for the Prime Minister while he is sick, has said it is ‘too early’ to lift the full lockdown, which will be formally extended next Thursday for several weeks.

Scientists expect the restrictions to be phased out gradually. They say some will stay in place until there is a vaccine – which they expect to take 18 months – to prevent infection levels soaring again.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock last night admitted the economic impact of the lockdown will cause deaths.

Ministers want to strike a balance between controlling the epidemic and mitigating damage caused by the lockdown.

Rules which inflict the most harm, such as the closure of schools and small firms, will be relaxed first. But a source leading the Government’s response said other effective measures not as damaging to the economy will have to become ’embedded’.

This includes working from home and avoiding public transport if possible.

Mr Hancock said: ‘We take into account the entire impact on the health and wellbeing of everyone in the country. Not just on the highly visible impact on the deaths from coronavirus, but right across the board, including indirectly through the economic impact.’

Mr Hancock has previously suggested Britons who have had the virus could be given immunity certificates but there is still no antibody test to identify them.

This is while senior officials also told The Telegraph that the economic downturn caused by the virus could create more premature deaths than the virus itself.

One source said: ‘We fully understand that – if there is a significant downturn in terms of people’s incomes – that can have a read across to their health.’

As Britons look to return to a more normal way of living, restaurants and pubs are expected to be among the first non-essential services to open but could be made to restrict the number of patrons they let in at once.

And football clubs could be forced to maintain low attendances at matches.

It comes as the vast majority of British people are heeding the Government’s call to stay at home to beat coronavirus.

Nine in ten people have left their house no more than once a day, according to a major attitudes-monitoring project led by Imperial College London.

The global study suggested the UK was better than almost every other country at adhering to the tough measures.

Almost two-thirds – 62 per cent – of Britons said they had not been within six feet of anyone outside their household in the last week in an incredible feat of social distancing.

Across all 13 nations included in the study, only 46 per cent of people could say the same.

Only Spain and Italy – both of which are under very strict lockdown – performed better, with 65 per cent and 67 per cent of people seeing nobody in the last seven days.

Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, said the lifting of social distancing could be done by age – with the young let back to work first.

Officials have warned that a vaccine programme will not be available until summer next year at the earliest. It took five years to develop a vaccine for ebola.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam yesterday said there were some signs of improvement but the UK was still in ‘a dangerous phase’.

Professor Paul Cosford of Public Health England suggested one of the first ways to ease the lockdown could be letting schools open.

‘Children are at very low risk of getting complications,’ he said.

A Cabinet source said factions are likely to form among ministers.

He added: ‘It will not take long to work out who the hawks and the doves are.’

The Institute for Fiscal studies says hundreds of thousands of Britons could develop physical and mental health conditions due to the lockdown.