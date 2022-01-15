Crowds gather in London to pay their respects to Ashling Murphy, an Irish teacher who was killed in the line of duty.

Crowds gather in London to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy, an Irish teacher who was killed.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old was killed while out for a daytime run in Tullamore, Ireland.

On Saturday, throngs of people gathered outside the London Irish Centre in Camden to remember Ashling Murphy, 23, who was killed in Tullamore, Ireland.

The vigil is one of several held in memory of the Irish primary school teacher who was killed on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., Ms Murphy was jogging along the Grand Canal in County Offaly when she was fatally attacked.

Members of the public hold candles and lay flowers outside the building in video footage shared on social media from the London vigil.

The atmosphere was described as “sombre” and “moving” by attendees.

Runners across Ireland observed a moment of silence in honor of Ms Murphy earlier on Saturday.

Parkrunners in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland took a moment to remember Ms Murphy as they took part in the community running events.

The teacher’s family attended a candlelit vigil near the location of her murder on Friday evening.

Ms Murphy’s father, Ray, paid an emotional tribute to his daughter by playing the banjo and singing her favorite song, When You Were Sweet Sixteen.

Thousands of people also gathered to pay their respects in Tullamore, Dublin, and Belfast.

The assassination of Ms Murphy has sparked a public outpouring of grief and renewed calls for public spaces to be made safer for women.

In the coming days, more vigils will be held.

The search for Ms Murphy’s killer is still ongoing in Ireland.

Ms Murphy’s murder case has made “significant progress,” according to the Garda.

They issued a new request for information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow or green front forks on Friday.

The entire country is “devastated and shocked” by Ms Murphy’s “violent and barbaric killing,” according to Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

On Friday, he stated, “No stone will be left unturned in terms of bringing this investigation to a conclusion and bringing the person responsible to justice.”

