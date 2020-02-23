Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, 51, is hospitalised following a skiing accident in Switzerland

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark has been hospitalised following a skiing accident in Switzerland last week.

Frederik, 51, sustained a ‘minor injury’ to his left shoulder on the slopes at Verbier in southwestern Switzerland, an exclusive resort where he regularly holidays with wife Crown Princess Mary, 48, and their four children.

A royal winter playground, Verbier attracts a glittering guest list each season including Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, and Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Prince Frederik was admitted to Rigshospitalet – a top-tier specialist hospital in Copenhagen – upon his return to Denmark, where doctors performed a routine operation on Tuesday.

The procedure was successful and will not interrupt Frederik’s schedule of official engagements, an official statement from the Danish Royal House said.

‘His Royal Highness The Crown Prince suffered a minor injury in (sic) the left shoulder last week in connection with skiing in Switzerland,’ Danish Royal Communications Director Lene Balleby said on Tuesday.

‘The Crown Prince has therefore today been examined and treated at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.’

Frederik is assumed to have been skiing at the luxury wooden chalet he bought with Australian-born Princess Mary more than a decade ago.

The couple have been staying in the lodge to be close to their children who are spending three months in a Swiss boarding school to further their international education.

Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12 and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine temporarily transferred from Tranegård school in eastern Denmark to the Lemania-Verbier International School in the Swiss Alps in January.

The Prince has been photographed on the slopes several times since the move, including on Mary’s 48th birthday on February 5.

Frederik and Mary have faced criticism in recent weeks after it was revealed their ski chalet was being rented on Airbnb for $14,000 AUD a week when they were not using it.

The Danish royal family live on a public allowance paid by the taxpayer of around $4 million a year. The money is permitted to be spent on foreign assets only with the approval of lawmakers.

The couple have since announced they will no longer advertise the home as a rental due to privacy concerns.

Member of Parliament Mai Villadsen told Danish media: ‘I was very surprised when I found out that the family does not just have such a house, they have had such a house for 10 years, without any ordinary Danes knowing about it.

‘We are the ones who pay the money so we must know about the house.’

The Royal House initially refused to comment on the matter, claiming it considers the purchase of the property a ‘private matter’ – to which Ms Villadsen retorted: ‘I find it very difficult to see that a royal estate can be a private matter. To my knowledge, the appanage [considerable inheritance of heirs to the throne]has just increased.’

According to Danish magazine Billed-Bladet, the Crown Prince and Princess’ property is a ‘traditional Swiss wooden chalet with a nice, large terrace, located in a child-friendly neighbourhood and within walking distance of the children’s school’.

While their secret residence drew criticism from one party within the Danish political sphere, Conservative member of parliament Birgitte Bergman said she can’t see ‘anything wrong’ with the couple owning the Swiss home.

‘My party support the royal family 100 per cent and the dispositions they now make, as long as it is within the law,’ she said.

‘We cannot see anything wrong with that at all. This is also to be regarded as an old case. This happened 10 years ago and has no relevance today.’