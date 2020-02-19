Crown Resorts hit by coronavirus

Bad publicity kept high rollers out of Crown Resorts casinos in the first half and the coronavirus is keeping them away as the second half gets underway.

That’s Crown’s reason for an 11 per cent dive in its normalised net profit, which adjusts for significant items and variances in big win rates, to $172.7 million compared with the first half last financial year.

Reported net profit, before significant items, was up 25.1 per cent at $218.8 million.

Chief executive Ken Barton said the result reflected mixed trading conditions across their various businesses and he flagged concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on trading in the second.

“Crown has recently experienced softer trading conditions as a result of travel restrictions and general community uncertainty in response to Covid-19, particularly over the Lunar New Year period,” he said on Wednesday.

Crown Resorts had a difficult 2019 with media allegations of impropriety at its Melbourne casino, which it vehemently denies, and union disputes over pay increases.

Mr Barton said VIP play turnover at Crowns’ Australian resorts was affected by softer market conditions and exacerbated by negative publicity.

High roller turnover of $13.1 billion was down a whopping 34.2 per cent in the half. But despite that they got lucky so high roller revenue was actually up more than 9.0 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Crown Melbourne’s main floor gaming and non-gaming revenues were broadly flat, while Perth’s performance was encouragingly higher before the coronavirus outbreak, Crown says.

It did not give guidance on the extent of the likely impact in the second half.

Adding to Crown’s problems last year were the launch of number of regulatory inquiries into the business.

These were prompted by the media allegations and by James Packer’s proposal to sell 20 per cent of his Crown stake, in two 10 per cent chunks, to Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho’s Melco business.

Earlier this month, Mr Ho decided not to buy the second 10 per cent so he could focus on Melco’s businesses, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus in Asia.

But Liquor and Gaming NSW is still investigating Crown’s fitness to operate in NSW because its licence for the casino it is building at Barangaroo forbids any involvement from Mr Ho’s father, Stanley Ho, and his associates, due to his alleged links to organised crime.

Mr Barton said Crown was “co-operating fully” with the NSW and other inquiries underway into the group and looks forward to “working with regulators on any recommendations that may follow”.

The company declared an interim dividend of 30 cents per share, which is the same as last year.

Crown’s shares were down 15 cents, or 1.27 per cent, at $11.65 at 1343 AEDT.

Moody’s analyst Maadhavi Barber said the coronavirus was expected to have a moderate impact on Crown’s full-year earnings.

“We are monitoring the regulatory investigations that could expose Crown to reputational and, potentially, financial risks but think it has sufficient market position strength to accommodate any potential fallout.”

CROWN’S FIRST-HALF RESULTS

Normalised net profit down 11 per cent at $172.7m

Reported net profit, before significant items, up 25.1 per cent at $218.8m

VIP turnover was $13.1b, a drop of 34.2 per cent on the prior corresponding period

The interim dividend was 30 cents per share, the same as last year.