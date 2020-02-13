Cruel dog owners dumped ‘comatose’ puppy with mystery virus by side of the road

The dog was dumped by the side of Cornforth Lane in County Durham and later diagnosed with highly infectious virus Parvo

A heartless dog owner who dumped a “comatose” dying puppy with a mystery disease is being hunted by the RSPCA.

The RSCPCA have launched an appeal to find the owner of the dog who carelessly dumped their pet at the side of the road during Storm Ciara.

Two teens spotted the dog, collapsed and unresponsive, at 3pm on Sunday by the side of Cornforth Lane in County Durham.

The boys handed the pup over to Stray Aid, a nearby animal charity, where she was tested for killer dog virus parvo virus.

Parvo is a highly infectious and often fatal virus which attacks the intestines – and can cause severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

On veterinary advice, Stray Aid put the pup to sleep after she was left in “absolutely horrendous” conditions.

RSCPA Deputy Chief Inspector Emma Stanthorpe told Sunderland Echo: “The weather was absolutely horrendous on Sunday when this poor puppy was found, collapsed and dying, just down the road from Stray Aid.

“She had adult incisors but the rest of her teeth were puppy teeth so she was estimated to be 16 to 18 weeks old.

“As she wasn’t microchipped we have no way of tracing her owner at the moment so we are appealing for anyone with any information about who she belonged to, to contact us.

“Please call the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

Stray Aid’s Veterinary Director Sue Bielby said: “We at Stray Aid are absolutely heartbroken, she was so ill that she was comatose and I had no alternative but to put her to sleep.

“Parvo is a terrible virus and any dogs who have come into contact with this puppy are at risk.

“It is extremely important that dog owners keep their dog’s vaccinations up to date to protect them.

“I just hope there aren’t any other dogs affected.

“If anyone knows anything about where this puppy came from please contact the RSPCA.”

If you have any knowledge about who may own this pup please contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8181.

To support the work of Stray Aid please click here.