Cruel teenagers who tortured a woman and threw her off a bridge

Two thugs have pleaded guilty to kidnapping and throwing a disabled woman off a bridge.

Kayla Kendrigan was kidnapped by four people in September 2018 and endured eight-hours of torture before she was thrown from Windsor Bridge into Hawkesbury River, in western Sydney.

Mathew Leuthwaite and Brooke Brown appeared in Penrith Court on Wednesday while Ms Kendrigan watched on from the rear of the court.

The pair apologised to Ms Kendrigan from the witness stand.

‘I am a parent. I would be horrified if this happened to my child,’ Leuthwaite said according to Nine News.

Brown claimed she was threatened by Leuthwaite, her ex-boyfriend, to take part in the attack but confessed she did not leave when she had the chance.

‘I am sorry Kayla for what I did to you,’ Brown said.

If convicted the pair could face up to 25 years in prison.

Following the attack in 2018 Ms Kendrigan, who has one arm and cannot swim, said she considered letting herself drown when she was thrown into the icy river in the early hours of the morning.

‘I was just thinking to myself “Do I let myself drown?”,’ she said.

‘My whole body was frozen because the water felt like I was thrown into ice.’

Police alleged Ms Kendrigan, who has ‘below average learning ability’, was bound to a chair with a phone charger, stabbed in the thigh with a knife, hit with a baseball bat, had her hair hacked off and was set alight during the ordeal.

The teenage girl’s ‘significant birth defect’ meant she could not fight back, according to police facts.