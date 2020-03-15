Cruise ship passenger in New Zealand tested for COVID-19

WELLINGTON, March 15 (Xinhua) — A passenger on a cruise ship in New Zealand port Akaroa is being tested for the COVID-19, reported local media Stuff on Sunday.

Three passengers on board the Golden Princess cruise ship had been quarantined by the ship’s doctor. One of the three had developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was being treated as a suspected case. That person is to be tested on Sunday with results expected on Monday.

It is understood that two of the three people isolated have been in contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days.

Passengers on board the ship are not being allowed off the ship which arrived in Akaroa on Sunday morning. The ship travelled to Akaroa from Dunedin in South Island. A total of 3,700 passengers and 1,100 crew members were expected to be on board.

New Zealand has just announced tough travel restrictions to protect the country from COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the restrictions, travellers will have to self-isolate on their arrival to New Zealand, except for those coming from the Pacific Islands. All passenger cruise ships will be asked not to come to New Zealand until June 30.

There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, only one of whom is being treated in the Hospital.