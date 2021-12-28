Cryptocurrency spikes, wars, asteroids, starvation, and robots are all predicted by Nostradamus for 2022.

Nostradamus, the famous astrologer, made a number of predictions for 2022, ranging from a crypto spike to war and starvation to robots and asteroids.

The seer’s real name was Michel de Nostadame, and he is credited with foreseeing everything from Hilter’s rise to JFK’s assassination.

Because his prophecies are based on astrological movements, they are often incredibly vague and difficult to pin down to specific years.

Even the most skeptic among us, however, would find it difficult to deny that some of his predictions are remarkably accurate in terms of major historical events.

As the year 2022 approaches, the predictions made by Nostradamus for the year appear to be bleak.

However, it’s important to remember that Nostradamus has a bleak history.

It’s easy to connect some of the astrologer’s comments about “scripts and bonds” being wiped out with the rise of cryptocurrency to his 2022 predictions.

“The inflated copies of gold and silverWhich were thrown into the lake after the theftAt the discovery that all is exhausted and dissipated by the debtAll scripts and bonds will be wiped out,” wrote Nostradamus.

While this prophecy, like all of his others, is vague, it does appear to allude to major changes in the financial world.

Nostradamus also seemed to predict a year of high inflation, which the United States is no doubt already experiencing.

The astrologer wrote, “The price of wheat is so high that man stirsHis fellow man to eat in his despair.”

In the year 2022, Nostradamus also seemed to predict that a war would erupt in Europe.

He wrote, “Blue-head shall white-headharm to such an extentAs France’s good to both shall e’er amount.”

While some interpreters see this as a foreshadowing of war on the horizon for France, others are skeptical.

A prominent prediction for 2021 was that an asteroid would strike the earth.

“I see fire falling from the sky,” the astrologer wrote.

This year, the earth had a close encounter with asteroid 2021GW4, though NASA didn’t consider it a significant threat, and it didn’t quite match the astrologer’s dramatic prediction.

The rise of artificial intelligence is one of Nostradamus’ predictions for 2021.

“The Moon in the full moon over the high mountain, as seen by the new sage with a lone brain, by his disciples invited to immortality, Eyes to the south,” he wrote.

“Bodies in the fire, hands in bosoms.”

This warning about immortal disciples takes on a very real meaning as modern artificial intelligence advances year after year.

Nostradamus, too, in 1555…

