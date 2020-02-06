Crystal Palace to renew Fedor Chalov transfer interest in bid to keep Roy Hodgson at club

Palace are under pressure to commit to spending otherwise they risk losing manager Hodgson – and they are set to return for a player they missed out on last year

Crystal Palace will renew their interest in Russia star Fedor Chalov as part of a drive to convince Roy Hodgson to stay.

Hodgson wants a firm commitment that the Eagles will sign players next summer after missing out on key targets like Nathan Ferguson and Jarrod Bowen last month.

And Palace insist he will get the assurances he wants – with £25m rated CSKA Moscow striker Chalov high on their wish list.

The Eagles failed with a £14m bid for the 21-year-old last summer but director of football Dougie Freedman remains a big fan.

Chalov, who has also been on Chelsea and West Ham’s radar, has six goals and five assists in 27 games for CSKA this season after scoring 17 in 37 the year before.

Hodgson’s future is in doubt because he is unhappy at the lack of recent investment in his wafer-thin squad.

The 72-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, held talks over a new one-year deal before Christmas but has yet to agree terms.

Palace failed to sign West Brom full back Ferguson after his medical revealed a knee issue, and missed out on Bowen, who joined West Ham from Hull, because they only wanted a loan.

That left Hodgson with just loan signing Cenk Tosun from Everton coming in to a squad that was hard-hit by injury until recent weeks.