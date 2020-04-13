Cs asks Celaá to withdraw its educational law and draw up an Education Pact against the coronavirus

The Citizen Parliamentary Group has asked Minister Isabel Celaá to withdraw her education bill (LOMLOE) and, instead, to agree to open a subcommittee for the elaboration of a National Pact for Education “that analyzes the impact it has had the Covid-19 in education and propose measures to face similar situations that may occur in the future “.

This is stated in Proposition no of Law for the optimization of education resources and the resolution of the 2019/2010 academic year in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, presented in Congress and which has been accessed by ABC.

“At this time, the Bill should focus on issues such as the training of teachers to teach their classes through electronic means or how to combat the digital divide between students to guarantee equal opportunities,” says the text of Citizens .

In the same text, the Government is urged to publish, in a period of no more than one month, in collaboration with the INEE, and after consulting the communities, basic criteria to guide the evaluation of teachers at all educational stages. . “In any case, the evaluation of the third quarter in each of the subjects must be done taking into account the personal circumstances of each student and specified in a detailed report. In addition, the evaluation criteria must include specific measures for the evaluation of those students who for economic reasons or for other circumstances, could not have followed classes through digital tools ”

They also ask the National Institute for Educational Evaluation (INEE) to be commissioned to analyze the impact of the crisis caused by COVID-19 on the educational system in relation to the academic results of students, remote monitoring of classes or problems that could have hampered the work of teachers when teaching classes.

They also ask for a framework for the coordination of the EBAU “especially regarding calendars and processes” as well as urgently updating “the family income thresholds for obtaining scholarships and grants with special attention to the economic circumstances that the pandemic has generated ” .