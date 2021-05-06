CSL Roundup: Bassogog salvages point for Shenhua in CSL Shanghai derby

SUZHOU, China, May 5 (Xinhua) — Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua settled for a point apiece after they battled out a thrilling 1-1 draw in a third round Chinese Super League (CSL) game at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center on Wednesday.

Christian Mougang Bassogog converted a 92nd-minute penalty kick, helping Shenhua tie the 10-man 2018 CSL winner.

Shenhua took the upper hand at the beginning of the game, seeing Zhao Mingjian almost put his team ahead in the seventh minute, but his shot was denied by the Port’s Chinese international goalkeeper Yan Junling.

Wang Shengchao of Shanghai Port also missed a chance of scoring in the 18th minute after he failed to collect Li Ang’s cross. Before the half time break, Shenhua and Port both wasted some good chances.

Shenhua then changed their defensive tactics, letting their old rivals have more second-half chances. Marko Arnautovic of Shanghai Port forced Shenhua goalkeeper Zeng Cheng into a good save in the 48th minute.

Aaron Mooy broke the deadlock for Shanghai Port in the 63rd minute through a powerful long shot. Arnautovic almost enlarged the Port’s advantage within three minutes, but his low shot was denied by an excellent save from Zeng.

In the 69th minute, Giovanni Moreno could have levelled up, but he missed a one-on-one chance.

In the injury time, Bassogog calmly converted the penalty with a shot to the corner of the net for his first league goal of the season.

In the other CSL game played on Wednesday, Yin Hongbo netted the winner to help Hebei FC edge Tianjin JMT 1-0.

The fourth round CSL games will kick off on Saturday. Enditem