CSL Roundup: Guangzhou beats Shenzhen to bag first win

GUANGZHOU, May 2 (Xinhua) — Guangzhou FC bagged its first win after beating Shenzhen FC 2-0, while Henan Songshan Longmen drew with Shandong Taishan 1-1 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Sunday.

Ai Kesen opened the scoring for Guangzhou in the first half and forced an own goal in the second.

Guangzhou’s coach Fabio Cannavaro came into the game under huge pressure as his team only had one point from its first two games. The eight-time CSL winner had suffered from the worst start in the club’s history.

But Guangzhou looked transformed on Sunday night. Ai Kesen broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, finishing a loose ball after goalkeeper Zhang Lu blocked Ricardo Goulart’s header.

Guangzhou continued its momentum after the break and doubled its advantage in the 57th minute as Yuan Mincheng deflected Ai Kesen’s cross into his own goal.

In an earlier game, Henrique Dourado netted in the 30th minute to put Henan ahead, only to see Son Jun-ho equalize for Shandong 10 minutes later. Enditem