CSL roundup: Guangzhou City beat Chongqing, Qingdao hold Shenzhen

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26 (Xinhua) — Guangzhou City beat Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic 3-1, while Qingdao FC and Shenzhen FC played out a goalless draw in the Chinese Super League here on Monday.

The first half between Guangzhou and Chongqing ended goalless, but Guangzhou broke the deadlock only 13 seconds into the second half, when Brazilian striker Guilherme dribbled past three players from the right flank, gifting his teammate Chen Zhizhao an easy tap-in.

In the 57th minute, after receiving Huang Xiyang’s free-kick from midfield, Yin Congyao converted a header to pull one back for Chongqing.

Guilherme became Guangzhou’s hero by bagging a brace. The Brazilian slotted home in the 72nd minute after good work from Chen and defender Tang Miao, before smashing home a volley in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Liu Zhenli was the hero for Qingdao, keeping out several attempts by Shenzhen.

In the 34th minute, Colombian striker Juan Fernando Quintero thought he had scored from a free kick, but Liu deflected the ball onto the post.

Liu demonstrated his prowess again in the 52nd minute by saving Alan Kardec’s attempt in the box. Shenzhen made a total of 25 shots during the game, but were unable to breach Liu’s defense. Enditem