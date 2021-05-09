CSL Roundup: Shandong Taishan downs Qingdao, Shenzhen beats Guangzhou City

GUANGZHOU, May 8 (Xinhua) — Shandong Taishan brushed aside Qingdao FC 2-0 to extend its unbeaten streak to four matches and Shenzhen FC cruised past Guangzhou City 4-2 in the fourth round of Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Saturday.

Taishan controlled the match early as Wu Xinghan contributed one goal and one assist to Guo Tianyu, who converted the pass with a piercing header, in the first eight minutes.

Both teams strived to shoot more but added no goals. The situation worsened for Qingdao 10 minutes before the final whistle, when Zhu Ting was shown a red card for treading on the leg of Song Long.

Shenzhen also had a comfortable start in the match against Guangzhou City. Gao Lin scored into the far top corner in the seventh minute. Six minutes later, Li Yuanyi’s shot cannoned off Guangzhou City’s goalkeeper and rebounded in. Alan Kardec then scored in either half of the game to extend Shenzhen’s lead to 4-0.

Guangzhou City staged a late fightback as Brazilian striker Tiago Leonco and Columbian midfielder Jown Cardona pulled two goals back, but was unable to level the score.

The CSL’s upcoming games in the fourth round see Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic face Henan Songshan Longmen on Sunday, while Cangzhou Mighty Lions take on Guangzhou FC. Enditem